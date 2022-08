ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

The Los Angeles District Attorney on Monday charged rapper ASAP Rocky with assault with a firearm in connection with a November shooting in Hollywood. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personal use of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended in tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood, Dist said. Atti. George Gascn announcing the charges. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted. Mayers could not immediately be reached for comment. Prosecutors allege the rapper pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation between the two sides, he pulled out the semi-automatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors. The victim was slightly injured. Terell Ephron, a former associate of Mayers known as ASAP Relli, identified himself as the victim and sued Mayers last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging assault, negligence and emotional distress. . Ephron was once part of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, formed in 2006 in Harlem, New York. The lawsuit alleges that Ephron and Mayers agreed to meet to resolve their differences, but after a verbal altercation, Mayers pulled out a handgun and deliberately pointed it in the direction of [Ephron] and fired several shots. Ephron was hit by projectile/bullet fragments and required medical attention, according to the lawsuit, which said much of the incident was captured on video. Los Angeles police found multiple firearms at Mayers’ home while he was serving a search warrant following his arrest in connection with the shooting. Mayers was arrested on April 20 after getting off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport while returning from Barbados, authorities said. He was vacationing on the Caribbean island with singer Rihanna, who recently gave birth to their first child. Mayers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 6 incident. He is free on a $550,000 bond. The 33-year-old rapper, along with two members of his entourage, had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in Sweden, while he was there for a festival in the summer of 2019. He was sentenced to the outcome of a trial in which a judge heard evidence of a street fight in Stockholm in which the rapper was accused of stomping on a man after throwing him to the ground. Mayers testified and maintained that he was acting in self-defense. A judge determined that the incident was not worthy of a prison sentence.

