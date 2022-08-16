Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated Bollywood debut with a massive budget that’s the same as KGF Chapter 2?





The streak of flops for Bollywood continues as the last two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, wreaked havoc at the box office. Now all eyes are on Liger, which is set to release on August 25. As the film also marks Vijay Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut, expectations are high. The latest news we’re hearing now relates to the film’s budget, and you’ll find everything you need to know below. Directed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the film is bilingual as it was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will also mark Vijay’s pan-Indian debut as it will be released in multiple Indian languages ​​as dubbed versions. As it will launch Vijay on a large scale across the country, manufacturers have put a lot of money into the project. According to reports pouring in, Liger has a huge budget of 100 crores. The figure includes the manufacturing cost as well as its interest. This 3 figure cost is really significant considering it will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. This is the same as the KGF chapter 2 budget, which also cost 100 crores. With so many investments already made, Liger must do well at the box office. While the Telugu version is expected to do wonders, it will be interesting to see how Hindi belt audiences welcome Vijay. Meanwhile, Liger was recently granted a U/A certificate by the censorship board. The duration of the film is 2 hours 20 minutes, the first half being 1 hour 15 minutes and the second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates. Must read: Sidhu Moose Walas’ father says he will soon expose his killers: those who claimed to be his brothers Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

