Troy Kossur vehicle, with Oscar inside, stolen and recovered in Mesa





PHOENIX Just days after Troy Kotsur received his hometown key to the city, the groundbreaking actor’s vehicle, with his Oscar inside, was stolen and recovered in Mesa, authorities said. Kotsur, who this year won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in best picture winner CODA, reported that his 2022 Jeep Gladiator was stolen on Saturday. Investigators located the truck the same day, with two 14-year-old male suspects inside, Mesa Police said. The two minors admitted to the theft and were charged with stealing transportation, Sgt. Charles Trapani said in a statement. They were released into the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Justice System. Due to their age, we will not release their names. After the Oscars weekend. I drove home, with my new friend in my car for 6 hours keeping me company @AppleTVMore @sianheder @MarleeMatlin @EmiliaJonesy @EugenioDerbez @The Academy @DeanneBray @ pic.twitter.com/odoMiKcRKu — Troy Kotsur (@TroyKotsur) April 4, 2022 The Jeep and its contents, including the gold-plated Oscar, were returned to Kotsur, the second deaf person and first deaf man, to win an Oscar for his role. Kotsur, 54, also won a Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Gotham Award, Independent Spirit Award and BAFTA Award for his performance in CODA as Frank Rossi, a father of a deaf family with a hearing girl. The title of the film is an acronym for “child of deaf adults”. During a ceremony at the Mesa Arts Center on Thursday, Mayor John Giles honored Kotsur for his accomplishments with a key to the city. “We are beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments and thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate him in his hometown,” Gilles said. “Troy’s story is one of perseverance and he sets an outstanding example of dedication and commitment in earning one of the highest honors in his field.” Kotsurs’ late father, Leonard, served as Mesas’ police chief in the 1980s. Follow @ktar923 We want to hear from you. Do you have a story idea or advice? Forward it here to the KTAR News team.

