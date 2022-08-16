Jason Ross talks about his new album “Atlas” ahead of the Hollywood Palladium Show [Interview]





Following his highly successful debut album 1000 facesmelodic bass heavyweight Jason Ross is back with his second artist album, Atlas. Building on his previous accomplishments as a producer, Atlas is a new chapter that sees Jason Ross show off his prolific talents as he sheds melodic bass, dubstep and trance. Along with the album, Jason is embarking on a massive North American tour that will feature his biggest show yet at the Hollywood Palladium. We recently had a quick chat with Jason about his growth as an artist, what makes Atlas so special, his connection with his fans, and his upcoming tour. Hi Jason! Thanks for chatting with us. First of all, congratulations on Atlas! Tell us what this album means to you, what made you decide to record an album and how you have evolved as a producer since 1000 Faces. Thanks a lot! It was a good time to focus on my next album because I felt like I had a lot to say with my music. I spent so much time during the pandemic learning and honing my production skills and just felt like I had a lot to say with my music. This album is dedicated to the Atlas family (hence the name) and is really to show my gratitude to my fans for taking this journey with me. You’re also about to play your biggest show yet at the Hollywood Palladium. What goes into planning a bigger headlining show like this as opposed to a club show or being a name on a festival lineup? Plus, what made the Palladium the perfect place to start the tour? I’m incredibly excited about my next tour, but yeah, Palladium is really special. We are really building the show from the ground up and really want to give fans a unique experience not only through music but also visually. The lights, the visuals, everything is created for this show and will be an experience true to myself, the brand and my music. How was the recent show / meet and greet at the Academy? I feel like you’re an artist making a concerted effort to engage with the fanbase. What makes your fanbase so unique? The album release party in LA was such a cool experience! I try to interact and be there for my fans as much as possible because I wouldn’t be here without them. It’s hard to put your finger on what makes my fan base unique, but I see that feeling of love and respect from them, especially during meet-ups and during my live streams; their inclusiveness, enthusiasm and positivity shines through. What I also like is their openness to the type of music I make and play live. I have, of course, evolved my sound over the years, but my fans have stuck with me and I admire and appreciate their confidence in me. The last time I spoke with you was just before the pandemic started. What did you do differently and what stayed the same for you while the world was closed and there were no shows? What I did differently was livestream every week for a few years. What has remained the same is my love and drive to make the best music possible. It seems that shows and festivals have come back with a vengeance lately. You’ve also been on a ton of lineups lately. How does it feel to be back on tour and do you feel like things are back to normal for you? It feels good to be back on tour! I would say things seem normal when I’m playing a show and connecting with the crowd. The travel side can be tricky as there are only a few more hurdles to jump through, but honestly just getting out there and playing live again is well worth it for me. Now that the album is out and you’re going to be touring for the next few months. Have you thought about what awaits you as an artist? We have exciting plans for 2023, but our sole focus is making the Atlas Tour the best it can be. I’ve never done a tour this size and I’m so excited to show off what the Atlas brand is all about. Messages for fans or advice for budding producers? Always stay true to yourself and don’t be afraid to take risks! get your Jason Rosss Atlas Tour Tickets and also discover his latest album.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.youredm.com/2022/08/15/jason-ross-discusses-his-new-album-atlas-ahead-of-hollywood-palladium-show-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos