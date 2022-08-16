From Janhvi Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, the spirit of patriotism lies in a white kurta for these Bollywood stars





Independence Day celebrations ring in the country’s 75th year and Bollywood is joining in the festivities in the best way they know how – in style. But they don’t need fancy party clothes to do it. A white kurta is enough when it comes to wearing the tricolor with pride and Bollywood needed no excuse other than their annual appreciation for the motherland to don their favorite white kurta. The simple white kurta can take many forms, but along with our beloved flag, it’s our favorite and some of our favorite Bollywood stars agreed and did just that to celebrate the country’s 75 years of independence. . Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Adds Monochromatic Magic to Your White Thursday Salwar Suit Janhvi Kapoor took her ‘gram posing with the flag and wearing a white cotton chikankari kurta. Her hair and makeup were minimal but impactful – typical Janhvi demeanor. Chikankari kurtas are a favorite and are back in the bay for their effortless grace and comfort. These are all bonus points for Anushka Sharma who happily poses with her husband Virat Kohli by her side. Nothing brings out the colors and spirit of the flag than a white kurta for sure and even Malavika Mohanan’s plain white kurta will agree. A plain white kurta is awesome, but a gorgeous white suit is absolutely fabulous. Keerthy Suresh hopes to look fabulous herself in a white suit that only she could do so much justice. Sonal Chauhan also didn’t settle for a single white kurta but a full white suit to gracefully celebrate the big day. Also Read: Malaika Arora Makes White Kurta pajamas Very chic with a choker and a mini bag But even though we love a plain white kurta, we can’t rule out the endless possibilities of a jazzy white kurta with a hint of green to make a fashion statement. Isn’t it, Palak? The beauty of a white kurta is that it does not belong only to leading Bollywood ladies but also to men, just like the flag itself is for everyone. Away in Dubai, Varun Dhawan can’t help but wave the flag in all his white kurta glory. Bollywood takes its style very seriously even during the festivities and if you had any doubts about it, we are sure we have convinced you otherwise. Read also : Jacqueline Fernandez Glows Exquisitely On Republic Day 2022 In Stunning White Suit

