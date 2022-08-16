Entertainment
When Vijay Deverakonda said no to Karan Johar and said goodbye to his Bollywood debut
After the massive success of Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar offered a film to Vijay Deverakonda. However, he refused it.
Vijay Deverakonda once rejected Karan Johar’s film.
STRONG POINTS
- Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut with Liger.
- After Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar gifted a Hindi film to Vijay.
- However, Vijay rejected the offer.
Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his next big budget movie, Liger. During Liger’s Hyderabad event, actor Dear Comrade revealed that Karan Johar had offered a Hindi film, which is believed to mark his big Bollywood debut. However, Vijay revealed that he turned down the offer. He also added that Karan was impressed with Arjun Reddy when he offered him the film.
WHEN VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REJECTED KARAN JOHAR’S FILM
Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. The actor shares a special relationship with Karan and we saw him on Koffee With Karan 7.
Recently, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that Karan Johar had offered him a film after the success of Arjun Reddy. Explaining further, he said, “After watching Arjun Reddy, @karanjohar offered me to do a Bollywood movie. But, at the time, I wasn’t ready. Now we approached him with Liger because he has pan-Indian appeal. He supported us well in all aspects (sic).”
Here is the message:
After having watched #ArjunReddy, @karanjohar offered me to do a bollywood movie so im not ready and now we approached with #liger because it has the appeal of PAN INDIA. He supported us well in all aspects.
– @TheDeverakonda at Hyderabad Press Meet.#LigerOnAug25th
(@UrsVamsiShekar) August 15, 2022
Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. The film is bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, and is due for a grand release on August 25.
ALL ABOUT LIGER
Liger is a mass artist written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film features Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer with stuttering issues. Ananya Panday plays the female lead and this film will mark her Telugu debut. Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in prominent roles. The film has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
