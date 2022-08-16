Bollywood: Katrina Kaif makes the airport her ramp as she turns heads in casual attire; looked





Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is currently between several projects and working on them. After celebrating her birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal, family and friends in the Maldives, the actress immediately went to shoot her next filmMerry Christmas.As Katrina Kaif recently returned to Mumbai, she left everyone in awe of her stunning casual airport look and turned many heads with her style. Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at Mumbai airport on her way back from an unknown destination. Katrina sported a casual but trendy look by donning an ivory-colored sweatshirt with comfortable orange pajamas. Katrina has seemingly ditched makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of glasses, white sneakers and a mask. The actor walked to his car and also waved at the media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) While Katrina Kaif gave major comfy airport look goals, her fans are now gushing over her attire. However, many also speculated that the actor was pregnant. While some mentioned she was glowing, others joked that she was hiding her baby bump in the oversized sweatshirt. Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies Over the years, Katrina Kaif has starred in a plethora of films ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers. Now the 39-year-old star is ready to make her debut in the horror-comedy genre with her next film Phone Bhoot.The film will see Katrina sharing screen space for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Thakker. Last month, Katrina Kaif dropped a poster of her upcoming film and announced its release date. In the poster, theSooryavanshiThe star could be seen sitting on a couch with her two co-stars in a nosy avatar. Sharing the poster, she revealed that the film will hit theaters on November 4. Apart fromPhone Bhoot,the actor will star inTiger 3.She also has Sriram RaghavanMerry Christmasin her kitty and will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Last month, the actress dropped some behind-the-scenes photos from her rehearsal for the upcoming movie.Merry Christmas.In the footage, the actor could be seen engaging in a conversation with the film’s director. Some footage also saw her talking to Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the upcoming filmJee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.While the film was announced a year ago, Alia Bhatt recently gave an update on her production and revealed that the film will be released next year. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

