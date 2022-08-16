Karthikeya 2 is heading for a sensational blockbuster in Bollywood





Karthikeya 2 is the talk of the town right now. The mysterious and cunning adventure captured the hearts of people not only in the two Telugu-speaking states, but also in the North. He also enjoys a dream race abroad, especially in the United States. While the success of the Telugu version of Kartikeya was somewhat expected since it is the sequel to the super hit Kartikeya, the success of the Hindi version is truly unprecedented. It proves once again that where the content is strong, there is no language barrier. Karthikeya 2 was initially released with limited Hindi shows but the shows have been increasing day by day due to popular demand. While some Telugu movies struggle to release numbers in Telugu itself, Karthikeya 2 has achieved a great feat in Bollywood. On Day 1, Karthikeya 2 collected 8 Lakhs in Hindi but Day 2 increased by 300%, collecting 25 Lakhs. On the 3rd day, the film skyrocketed in collections and posted a whopping 85 Lakhs. It has already garnered 1+ crores for the Hindi version and comfortably broke even. The movie is only getting bigger day by day and is heading towards a sensational Hindi blockbuster. This amount of response is largely due to the beautiful presentation of Lord Krishna in the film. Anupam Kher is an added bonus for success in Bollywood. follow us on Google News



