Nipsey Hussle honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

HOLLYWOOD >> Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in a ceremony that drew so many crowds it forced the closure of a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard .

Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, and her father, Dawit Asghedom, were present for the ceremony, during which her grandmother Margaret Boutte accepted the star on behalf of the Hussle family. The ceremony took place on the 37th anniversary of Hussle’s birth.

The star, located at 6212 Hollywood Blvd. ahead of Amoeba music is the 2,729th star since completing the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

To accommodate the large crowd attending the event, Hollywood Boulevard was closed all morning between Gower Street and Argyle Avenue.

“I think I speak for the whole city of LA when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness,” London told the crowd. “This moment only amplifies that for us.

“Nip would have been honored by this moment,” she said. “I think he would like everyone to remember that you can’t achieve what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from, but it does require recognize the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.

“So every time you are in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever is holding you back and run your marathon until God says It’s finish.”

Smith called the ceremony “very bittersweet.”

“But proud is an understatement,” she said. “Nip the great, look who you are, look what you’ve done. I’m impressed but I’m not surprised. You were a star in my eyes, the eyes of the family, the eyes of God, long before the accolades caught up with you. You have affected the lives of so many people realistically, realistically, realistically. You have been a pillar in our family, in the community. … I have always been amazed and impressed by the example you set. I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.

Accepting the honor on behalf of his grandson, Boutte said Hussle “will never fade from my heart”.

“He lives forever,” she said. “And I look at his picture and I remember all the wonderful times we had together. Nipsey, I love you, I miss you, but you are always close to your heart. God bless you. God bless everyone. world.”

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom on August 15, 1985, Hussle transformed from a South Los Angeles gang member to a rap musician and channeled his success into efforts to help others stay out of gangs. . He bought shoes for students, re-paved basketball courts, and provided jobs and shelter for the homeless.

Hussle helped renovate a Mid-City skating rink and redevelop the South Los Angeles mall that housed his The Marathon Clothing store where he was fatally shot on March 31, 2019.

After Hussle’s death, thousands turned out in April 2019 for a service in his honor, with singer Stevie Wonder and rapper Snoop Dogg among those paying their respects.

In a letter that was read during the service, former President Barack Obama wrote, “While most people look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw the potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always carry on.

The rapper-entrepreneur was posthumously honored with two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher.”

Eric Holder Jr., 32, was convicted of murder in July for killing Hussle. He was also convicted of two counts each of attempted murder and assault for injuring two other people. He is expected to be provisionally sentenced on September 15.