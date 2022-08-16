See the full list of winners KIRO 7 News Seattle





Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards 2022: Top Winners The first night of the 2022 HCA TV Awards honored TV and cable series, while the second night focused on streaming shows. (DTM)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, This Is Us, and Severance won big at Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards 2022, held Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. According Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. >> Read more trending news Here is the full list of winners: Night 1: Broadcast and Cable Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama: It’s us

It’s us Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy: Abbott Elementary School

Abbott Elementary School Best Cable Broadcast Network or Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Best Cable Series, Comedy: What we do in the shadows

What we do in the shadows Best Cable Series, Drama: Better call Saul and Succession

Better call Saul and Succession Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: A History of American Crime

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: A History of American Crime Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Bill HaderBarry

Bill HaderBarry Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Dan Fogelman, it’s us

Dan Fogelman, it’s us Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Karyn Kusama, yellow vests

Karyn Kusama, yellow vests Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Henry WinklerBarry

Henry WinklerBarry Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama: Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Series or Anthology Film: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Best Supporting Actor in a Limited TV or Cable Series, Anthology or Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series: A dark lady sketch show

A dark lady sketch show Best Reality TV Show or Contest Series: RuPauls Drag Race

RuPauls Drag Race Best Broadcast Network or Series of Animated Cable or TV Movie: rick and morty

rick and morty Best Television Documentary on a Broadcast Network or Cable: At the End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock

At the End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Nonfiction Series: We need to talk about Cosby

We need to talk about Cosby Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy: Bill HaderBarry

Bill HaderBarry Best Directing in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Series or Anthology Movie: Mike White, The White Lotus

Mike White, The White Lotus Best Writing in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Series or Anthology Film: Mike White, The White Lotus

Mike White, The White Lotus Best Live TV Movie on a Broadcast Network or Cable: The survivor

The survivor Best Reality Show or Contest Series on the Broadcast Network: Lego masters

Lego masters Best Game Show: Celebrity family feud

Celebrity family feud TV star: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Television Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito Virtuoso Prize: mandy moore Night 2: Broadcast Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series: Dope

Dope Best Streaming Series, Comedy: Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso Best Streaming Series, Drama: Breakup

Breakup Best Streaming Movie: Tic and Tac: Rescue Rangers

Tic and Tac: Rescue Rangers Best Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Anthology or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Michael Keaton, Dopesick Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, squid game

Lee Jung-jae, squid game Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Streaming Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment

Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama: Britt Lower, Severance and Laura Linney, Ozark

Britt Lower, Severance and Laura Linney, Ozark Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Ben Stiller, severance pay

Ben Stiller, severance pay Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie: Lake Bell, Pam and Tommy

Lake Bell, Pam and Tommy Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Lucia Aniello, Hacks Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama: Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama: John Turturro, severance pay

John Turturro, severance pay Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Anthology or Movie: Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama: Dan Erickson, severance pay

Dan Erickson, severance pay Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie: Danny Strong, Dopesick

Danny Strong, Dopesick Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series or Special: The children in the room

The children in the room Best Streaming Anime Series or TV Movie: Esoteric

Esoteric Best Streaming Reality Show or Contest Series: Lizzos Beware the Big Grrrls

Lizzos Beware the Big Grrrls Best Live Action Short Series: I think you should go with Tim Robinson

I think you should go with Tim Robinson Best Animated Short Series: Love, Death + Robots

Love, Death + Robots Best Streaming Documentary TV Movie: Lucy & Desi

Lucy & Desi Best Comedy or Stand-Up Special: Norm Macdonald: Nothing special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing special Best international series: squid game

squid game Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Anthology or Movie: Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy Best streaming docuseries or non-fiction series: The Beatles: Come Back

The Beatles: Come Back Spotlight Prize: As we see

Photos: Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards 2022 red carpet Sydney Sweeney attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

