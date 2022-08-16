Lee Jung Jae Wins Best Actor at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards 2022





Lee Jung Jae continues the rewards relay for Squid Game! On August 14 (local time), Lee Jung Jae won Best Actor in a Drama Streaming Series at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards. Other nominees for this category were Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Adam Scott (Severance), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Penn Badgley (You) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) . Lee Jung Jae remarked, “Thank you so much for such a big prize. Squid Game is a project [that brought me] great fortune. I am sincerely grateful to viewers around the world for loving, supporting and appreciating [the show]. I’m personally excited about my new life as an actor that will unfold through Squid Game. I told myself that I should continue to do interesting and meaningful projects in the future. He added that Squid Game Season 2 is coming so please give him lots of support. Lee Jung Jae took on the role of Sung Ki Hoon, the main character of Squid Game, and he gained worldwide popularity by showing off detailed acting skills. He became the first Asian actor to win Best Actor at major American award ceremonies, including the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. . He was also nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, which is known to be one of the most prestigious award shows. Lee Jung Jae is making great strides in his career not only as an actor but also as a director. Lee Jung Jaes Hunt’s directorial debut, which was released on August 10, is sweeping the box office, surpassing 2 million viewers on August 16 at 11:43 a.m. KST. Also check out Lee Jung Jae in deliver us from evil! look now Source (1) How does this article make you feel?

