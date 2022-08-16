Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first baby





And then they were three. Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. “Too much love for just two, felt a bit unfair to see it so soon, we who were once two will now become three,” the couple posted on Instagram, along with a glamorous photo shoot. “A creation manifested by our love, our baby will soon join us and add to our joy.” The couple started dating while filming their 2015 movie Only and married in Mumbai in April 2016. Both are former models who have made inroads in the film industry and are also known for their love of fitness. Basu starred in his first Bollywood film ajnabee in 2001. Grover was already a popular television star when he made his big screen debut opposite Basu in the horror film Only. The couple reunited again in the web thriller Dangerouswhich started streaming in 2020. Basu, 43, has previously opened up about how she worked hard to convince her parents to accept her relationship with Grover, who had previously been married twice. “A failed marriage is not a sign that human beings should be wrong. So it is not that they should be condemned,” she said. pink villa earlier this year. “I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship I had was longer and much more important than his marriage. It’s just that I didn’t sign any papers. So how does that make me different- from him?” Basu had dated actor Dino Morea and Harman Baweja, but her marriage to Grover is her first. Grover, 40, proposed to Basu as fireworks lit up the sky to mark New Year’s Day in 2016, while the couple were vacationing in Koh Samui, Thailand. “I was carrying the ring with me and something told me it was the right time. So while she was capturing the fireworks on video, I took advantage and gave her the ring” , he said. vogue india. The couple tied the knot in a three-day celebration. The wedding rituals were performed according to Basu’s Bengali heritage, with the bride wearing a specially created saree by fellow Bengali and star designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shahid and Mira Kapoor got married in 2015. Updated: August 16, 2022, 08:44

