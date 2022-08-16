Entertainment
Wedding Planner 2022: Get your dream Bollywood-style pre-wedding photoshoot at these locations in India! | Cultural news
New Delhi: Weddings in India are very festive, with lots of good food, loud music and parents dancing to the rhythms of the dhol. Well, not to blame anyone, but that leaves very little room for pleasurable romantic moments shared between the couple, so pre-wedding shoots come into play. The pre-wedding period is very special, and the soon-to-be married couple wants to spend more time together and get to know their partner well. From their first date to their courtship and finally, proposing, the journey is worth capturing. And when it comes to pre-wedding photos, couples don’t hesitate to jet off to a destination for that perfect moment.
Larger-than-life themed shoots, designed by experts, ensure that the pre-wedding shoot is not only the perfect preparation for the special day, but as magnificent as the wedding itself. Prateek & Aaradhana Kashyap, the founders of India’s leading wedding curation company, Made in Heaven, lists some of the best locations for pre-wedding shoots.
Majestic royalty and rich history come together in this breathtaking destination. The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is as big as your love for your spouse. A perfect backdrop, this heritage property is an ideal romantic and magical location for your pre-wedding photoshoot. However, this beauty comes at a high price.
If you want a royal pre-wedding photo shoot, the Taj Falaknuma Palace is your best bet. The palace’s elegant architecture provides the perfect canvas for a larger-than-life pre-wedding photo shoot. The charm of this place makes it possible to immortalize beautiful moments. A favorite of top industrialists and Bollywood stars for their big day, it’s an undisputed star when it comes to a larger-than-life pre-wedding photoshoot. The intricate architecture and inherent charm exude an aura of regal elegance, making it a preferred choice for couples who want an imperial photoshoot.
The majestic Oberoi Udaivilas is a dream come true as it is a beautiful symphony of majestic beauty and royal grandeur. Located on the shore of Lake Pichola which provides a spectacular backdrop. Well-kept gardens, beautiful fountains and stunning architecture combine to make an unforgettable impression. The magnificent architecture of the palace will add a vintage vibe to your shoot and allow you to create a great story. The bride and groom to feel like royalty
With the stunning backwaters of Kerala, one cannot ask for more. One of the finest destinations for a classic pre-wedding shoot in India. Kumarakom Lake Resort is the perfect romantic setup for pre-wedding shoots that offers comfortable houseboats and verdant backdrops along with mesmerizing natural backdrops for your special moments.
The Neemrana Fort and Palace is a beautiful heritage hotel that offers panoramic views and lush green gardens. It’s perfect for couples who want a mix of royalty, heritage, class and of course love. The enchanting architecture of the impressive palace makes Neemrana Fort one of the best places for a pre-wedding photoshoot near New Delhi
One of the best pre-wedding filming locations in India, the perfect location, as the name suggests, lives up to its reputation when it comes to capturing romantic memories. Having both artificial and natural backdrops for pre-wedding shoots, it’s a great place for couples to experiment with the mood and setting of their photo shoot.
Refreshing Goan vibes for your pre-wedding photoshoot? The Park Hyatt Resort and Spa in Goa is an ideal destination for a pre-wedding photo shoot on the beach. The dreamlike backdrop of the Arabian Sea, white sand beaches and stunning sunsets make it a popular choice for romantic pre-wedding photo shoots.
If you are looking for authentic Rajasthani architecture, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur is one of the best options. Perfect for both day and night shots, this palace has a magical aura around it that certainly shows when you look through the camera lens. At Rambagh Palace, which was the former residence of the Maharajah of Jaipur, one can truly expect a royal shoot.
The Roseate Hotel in Delhi-NCR is the epitome of beauty and luxury. Lush green lawns and contemporary architecture deem it suitable for modern pre-wedding shoots. After a hectic shoot, you can relax and recharge your batteries in your surroundings. The place, inspired by the five elements of Hindu philosophy, air, water, fire, earth and sky, exudes a soothing feeling of well-being and tranquility.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/culture/wedding-planner-2022-get-your-bollywood-style-dreamy-pre-wedding-shoot-at-these-locations-in-india-2497739.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Meesho Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud August 16, 2022
- Trump attacks May as ‘foolish’ in growing ambassador row August 16, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London in September August 16, 2022
- With unfulfilled promises for 2022, PM Modi sets targets for 2047 August 16, 2022
- Joko Widodo says green economy key to Indonesia’s future August 16, 2022