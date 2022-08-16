Wedding Planner 2022: Get your dream Bollywood-style pre-wedding photoshoot at these locations in India! | Cultural news

New Delhi: Weddings in India are very festive, with lots of good food, loud music and parents dancing to the rhythms of the dhol. Well, not to blame anyone, but that leaves very little room for pleasurable romantic moments shared between the couple, so pre-wedding shoots come into play. The pre-wedding period is very special, and the soon-to-be married couple wants to spend more time together and get to know their partner well. From their first date to their courtship and finally, proposing, the journey is worth capturing. And when it comes to pre-wedding photos, couples don’t hesitate to jet off to a destination for that perfect moment.

Larger-than-life themed shoots, designed by experts, ensure that the pre-wedding shoot is not only the perfect preparation for the special day, but as magnificent as the wedding itself. Prateek & Aaradhana Kashyap, the founders of India’s leading wedding curation company, Made in Heaven, lists some of the best locations for pre-wedding shoots.

Majestic royalty and rich history come together in this breathtaking destination. The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is as big as your love for your spouse. A perfect backdrop, this heritage property is an ideal romantic and magical location for your pre-wedding photoshoot. However, this beauty comes at a high price.

If you want a royal pre-wedding photo shoot, the Taj Falaknuma Palace is your best bet. The palace’s elegant architecture provides the perfect canvas for a larger-than-life pre-wedding photo shoot. The charm of this place makes it possible to immortalize beautiful moments. A favorite of top industrialists and Bollywood stars for their big day, it’s an undisputed star when it comes to a larger-than-life pre-wedding photoshoot. The intricate architecture and inherent charm exude an aura of regal elegance, making it a preferred choice for couples who want an imperial photoshoot.

The majestic Oberoi Udaivilas is a dream come true as it is a beautiful symphony of majestic beauty and royal grandeur. Located on the shore of Lake Pichola which provides a spectacular backdrop. Well-kept gardens, beautiful fountains and stunning architecture combine to make an unforgettable impression. The magnificent architecture of the palace will add a vintage vibe to your shoot and allow you to create a great story. The bride and groom to feel like royalty

With the stunning backwaters of Kerala, one cannot ask for more. One of the finest destinations for a classic pre-wedding shoot in India. Kumarakom Lake Resort is the perfect romantic setup for pre-wedding shoots that offers comfortable houseboats and verdant backdrops along with mesmerizing natural backdrops for your special moments.

The Neemrana Fort and Palace is a beautiful heritage hotel that offers panoramic views and lush green gardens. It’s perfect for couples who want a mix of royalty, heritage, class and of course love. The enchanting architecture of the impressive palace makes Neemrana Fort one of the best places for a pre-wedding photoshoot near New Delhi

One of the best pre-wedding filming locations in India, the perfect location, as the name suggests, lives up to its reputation when it comes to capturing romantic memories. Having both artificial and natural backdrops for pre-wedding shoots, it’s a great place for couples to experiment with the mood and setting of their photo shoot.

Refreshing Goan vibes for your pre-wedding photoshoot? The Park Hyatt Resort and Spa in Goa is an ideal destination for a pre-wedding photo shoot on the beach. The dreamlike backdrop of the Arabian Sea, white sand beaches and stunning sunsets make it a popular choice for romantic pre-wedding photo shoots.

If you are looking for authentic Rajasthani architecture, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur is one of the best options. Perfect for both day and night shots, this palace has a magical aura around it that certainly shows when you look through the camera lens. At Rambagh Palace, which was the former residence of the Maharajah of Jaipur, one can truly expect a royal shoot.

The Roseate Hotel in Delhi-NCR is the epitome of beauty and luxury. Lush green lawns and contemporary architecture deem it suitable for modern pre-wedding shoots. After a hectic shoot, you can relax and recharge your batteries in your surroundings. The place, inspired by the five elements of Hindu philosophy, air, water, fire, earth and sky, exudes a soothing feeling of well-being and tranquility.