Nipsey Hussle Receives Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: ‘He Lives Forever’
Nipsey HussleThe legacy of is cemented in Hollywood.
The late rapper received posthumously Star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, with moving tributes from longtime partner Lauren London, her family and local authorities.
Hussle was shot at 33 in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon clothingon March 31, 2019. Jurors found Eric R. Holder guilty of first degree murder in July.
Londonwho shares 5-year-old son Kross with Hussle, spoke at the eventthanking the Chamber of Commerce for “honouring a visionary”.
“I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness, this moment just amplifies that for us,” London said, taking a deep breath. before continuing. “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t achieve what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward.”
London continued, “It doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from, but it does require acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”
Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, hailed the Grammy Award winner as a successful recording artist, entrepreneur and community activist.
“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is honored to remember Nipsey Hussle (and) his legacy today on what would have been his 37th birthday,” Sanchez Cornejo said, followed by a chorus of onlookers singing “Happy Birthday” to the Crenshaw native.
London hopes that anyone who sees Hussle’s name on the star will be “encouraged” to free themselves from the obstacles that stand in their way “and that you will run your marathon until God says it’s over”.
Other attendees at the ceremony included NBA player rapper Big Boi Isaiah Thomas, “The Box” rapper Roddy Ricch, Los Angeles Lakers player Russell Westbrook, Hussle YG collaborator and California State Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.
Nipsey Hussle recalls: The late rapper’s new biography is as celebratory as it is heartbreaking
Hussle’s family members, including his sister, Samantha Smith, father Dawit Asghedom and grandmother Margaret Boutte, shared touching tributes during the ceremony.
“Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful,” Boutte said. “I miss him but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.”
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nipsey Hussle earns Walk of Fame star and honors Lauren London
