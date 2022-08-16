Vivek Agnihotri takes sly dig at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, accuses ‘Bollywood Dons’ of destroying careers





Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a recent film starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has been at the center of controversy. After his release, he got into legal trouble for allegedly offending the Hindu faith and the Indian military.

Twitter Amid the cancel culture in Bollywood, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri made a subtly offensive comment about Laal Singh Chaddha.

BCCL Defending her film, Kareena recently said,

News18 “I want people to see me with Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years; we’ve waited so long. So please don’t boycott this movie, because it’s actually like boycott good cinema. And people worked so hard on it; we had 250 people working on this film for two and a half years.”

Twitter For the uninitiated, Vivek Agnihotri has slammed Bollywood for its lack of support during and after the release of his film ‘The Kashmir Files’.One of Vivek’s tweets reads: When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons, when their shows are swept away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up on small films no one thinks of the 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. #Bollywood Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 “When small films of good content are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons when their shows are taken away from multiplexes when critics gang up on small films, no one thinks of the 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. # Bollywood.” Why doesn’t anyone in Bollywood speak up when the kings of Bollywood are boycotting, banning and destroying the careers of so many foreign actors, directors and writers? The day when ordinary Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM and HINDUPHOBIA of Bollywood Dons, they will drown them in hot coffee. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 Vivek, who has made headlines for his condescending remarks against actors in the past, added:

Vivek Agnihotri “Forget film quality; when 60 year old heroes are desperate to seduce 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for that.” Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for it. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 12, 2022 Vivek hit the headlines last month for claiming Bollywood’s downfall was the fault of superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (To get the latest updates fromBollywoodandHollywoodkeep readingindian entertainment)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-agnihotri-takes-a-dig-at-laal-singh-chaddha-577287.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos