Akshay Kumar Honors “Special Bollywood Night Episode”





Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that provides insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Star Plus family members on screen from various fictional shows, who compete in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families that are part of this show are ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, ‘Imlie’ among others. Upcoming episodes of the show will be graced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar will be seen making a big appearance on the show to promote his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. Today Star Plus shared a new promo of the next episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. In this promo, the Star Parivaar families celebrate the theme “Bollywood Night Special” where all the actors are seen dressed as characters from old Bollywood movies. At the beginning of this promo we see Rupali Ganguly tying a Rakhi on Akshay’s hand then we see Kishore Shahane dancing with fun activities of Akshay, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna and many more funny moments like these will be seen in the next episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Click here to watch the promo The caption for this promo read: “Iss hafte ka khel banega aur bhi mazedaar! Kyon ki parivaaron ka saath dene aa rahe hain khiladi… Akshay Kumar. To dekhna na bhoolein, #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar by”. For the uninitiated, Rupali Ganguly has been linking rakhi to Akshay Kumar for 4-5 years now. ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the ‘Best Parivaar’ among the ‘Star Parivaar’ families. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and aired every Sunday. Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Gaurav Khanna, Neil Bhatt, Sumbul Perform at Banni & Yuvaan’s Wedding

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/ravivaar-star-parivaar-akshay-kumar-graces-bollywood-night-special-episode-celebrates-raksha-bandhan-1174175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos