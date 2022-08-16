‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ review: A poignant Bollywood remake of ‘Forrest Gump’

Tom Hanks Forrest Gump has been released 28 years ago, transform “from film to phenomenon” since hitting cinemas in 1994. Robert Zemeckis’ film, based on the Winston Groom novel, weaves together themes of redemption, tradition and hope, to create the sweet and iconic pop culture moment that would win hearts across countries and generations.

Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC), the Bollywood adaptation, is true to its roots; there is a similar heartbreaking sweetness in the film starring Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan and released by Paramount, the film follows Laal (Khan) as he unwittingly finds himself in the midst of pivotal events in Indian history (such as Forrest living through American history), oblivious to the magnitude of what he witnesses and yet a key player throughout.

The bulk of the story takes place on a moving train, as Laal, an Indian Sikh, unfolds his life story to other reluctant and captivated passengers. Viewers of the film may feel the same way, especially given the recent press: some domestic critics delivered a mixed response to the movie; boycott threats LSC have emerged since before its release, prompted by social media users and major #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter. This is largely due to Khan articulation on religious intolerance in indiasequel to his 2015 film PACK who triggered widespread protests by Hindu nationalists.

LSC may suffer from these challenges commercially or otherwise. But simply as a piece of cinema, this film of universal relevance deserves to be watched by a global audience. If nothing else, there is a level of curiosity that such an ambitious project evokes. How does a typically American film translate into the Indian landscape?

Young Laal (Ahmad Ibn Umar) and his mother (Mona Singh).

Credit: Paramount Pictures

There aren’t many surprises about the plot of this Bollywood remake, but its strengths are rooted elsewhere. With Atul Kulkarni adapting the screenplay by Eric Roth, LSCThe most obvious adjustments come mainly in the form of language and culture. The scenario oscillates between replicating and remixing the fundamentals of Forrest Gump: the floating feather, the candy box (Forrest’s chocolates become Laal’s gol gappe, a common Indian snack), racing scenes, and the narrator’s childhood sweetheart.

In the adaptation, Laal’s heart rests with Rupa, played by Kareena Kapoor, who is wonderfully at home in the role. Rupa’s story is the most different from anything in American film. There, her counterpart (Jenny, played by Robin Wright) finds her life shaped by hippie culture, drugs and the characteristic free love period of American history. It’s not the same for Rupa, who instead finds himself in the tumultuous, greedy and violent Bollywood of the 90s. For both, there are elements of tragedy, but Rupa has been rewritten for Indian audiences, making its script both poignant and fresh.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan as Rupa and Laal.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

As protagonist Laal, Khan occasionally veers into sketch-like moments in his portrayal of the character, but ultimately delivers an impressive range of emotion and growth. The character’s innocence is at first overly serious and deliberate, but later becomes compelling, with Khan sprinkling hints of comedy and depth into his performance. Khan seems to resonate with Laal as the film lingers on, and much of his power as an actor is shown in the iconic running vignettes, which are interspersed throughout the film, and towards the conclusion. heartbreaking as Laal reaches fatherhood.

A sweet version of Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

There are other positive aspects of the film that risk being taken for granted. Whether LSC should be considered as a simple Forrest Gump remake, its other attributes – cinematography, dialogue, performances – will be overlooked. This probability is perhaps the result of the film’s roots in its origin. But if viewed on its own, as a Bollywood offering, there’s a lot to enjoy. Its depiction of India, from the country’s multi-layered cultures and religions to its striking landscape, is spectacular in itself. Another highlight is a delightful cameo by Khan’s fellow actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

Rupa’s story is very different from Jenny’s in the original.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Here is where LSC becomes an Indian film, or rather a film in its own right. It may not be as nuanced as Khan’s previous blockbusters, including the controversial PACK, but it contains the moral message that underlies so many of his films. Everywhere there is a sense of pride in India, intertwined with a plea for tolerance and the learning of history.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation that took years to prepare, and its efforts show it. From the start, the film is clear in its intentions, paying unqualified respect to Forrest Gump while finding his own way. This can result in saturated dialogue and emotionally manipulative scenes, but these characteristics are not just a facet of Bollywood, but of the film’s underlying charm. If you’re trying to adapt one of the most famous films of all time, here’s how to do it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is out now in cinemas.