5 Bollywood actresses embroiled in controversy with cricketers

Cricketers and actors are the two most famous and scrutinized groups of people. India, which are continually in the spotlight of media and fans alike. Therefore, every little bit of information about their personal life that the public gets to know makes headlines for days and days together.

It becomes even bigger news in the country when Bollywood stars and cricketers cross paths in the public eye. From the days of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Mohammad Azharuddin to Virat Kohli, we have seen a long-standing association of cricketers with actresses.

However, whenever there is a hint of argument or conflict between the two sets of celebrities, the attention, spotlight, and scrutiny given to them is outsized. Multiple theories and speculations are surfacing about these people, and it is quickly becoming a hot topic across the country.

Here are five instances where Bollywood actresses have been embroiled in controversy with cricketers:

1. Raai Laxmi-MS Dhoni

Former India captain and one of India’s cricketing icons, MS Dhoni has always been under media scrutiny and made headlines throughout his cricketing career. He was rumored to be dating actress and model Raai Laxmi, who mainly works with South Indian film industries, around 2008-09.

Laxmi and Dhoni were often spotted together at the time and this further accelerated reports that they were a couple. They also attended parties during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were also spotted attending his birthday party with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina, according to reports from News 18.

In 2014, the actress opened up about her breakup. She said: I started to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar that won’t go away for a long time. She also expressed surprise that even after years of the breakup, people are still talking about it.