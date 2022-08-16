From ‘Hows the Josh’ to ‘Tiranga Lehrakar Aaunga’, a look at famous Bollywood dialogues





Vicky Kaushal shared this photo. (courtesy: vickykaushal09) For decades, movies have been the perfect medium for conveying a range of emotions. It also includes the feeling of patriotism that some Bollywood films have managed to evoke not only through a long monologue, but also through short but punchy dialogues. These dialogues are the ones that remain etched in our hearts and have now become an effective means of triggering an instant surge of pride and nationalism among citizens. Of How is Josh? at Tiranga Lehrakar Aaungalet’s take a look at some of the powerful dialogues from Bollywood movies. 1. Raazi – Watan Ke Aagey Kuch Nahi, Khud Bhi Nahi This patriotic film directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, is a must-see film on Independence Day. During the first half of the film, when Sehmat Khan Syed, who is a RAW agent posing as an informant in Pakistani, asks his daughter Sehmat Khan Syed (played by Alia) if she will be able to handle the responsibilities and duties of an agent working for the Indian government, she answers with determination: Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi. 2. Uri: The Surgical Strike – How is Josh? Based on the 2016 surgical strike, Uri marks a milestone in Vicky Kaushal’s career. In the film, he played the role of an army officer who, after the terrorist attack in Uri, pledges to return him to his enemies by performing a surgical strike. Preparing his team for the strike, he told them: Indian army ne ye jung shuru nahi ki thi but we will finish it and cheers them up with the slogan: How is Josh? 3. Shershaah – Tiranga Lehrakar Aaoonga, Nahi Toh Usmein Lipat Kar Aaoonga, Lekin Aaoonga Zaroor Featuring the inspiring story of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is a tribute to our country’s unsung warrior. In the film, actor Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role. Before reporting for work, when Vikram Batra was in a restaurant with his friend, he was told to be careful during the war. His answer will give you goosebumps: Tiranga lehrakar aaoonga, nahi toh usmein lipat kar aaoonga, lekin aaoonga zaroor. 4. Legend of Bhagat Singh: Aap Namak Ka Haq Adaa Kijiye, Main Mitti Ka Haq Adaa Karta Hu Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film starred Ajay Devgn as freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In the film, while torturing Bhagat Singh, the jailer attempts to persuade him to end the hunger strike he and his fellow inmates had declared. To this, Bhagat Singh replies: Aap namak ka haq adaa kijiye, main mitti ka haq adaa karts hu. 5. Vacation – Tum Log Parivaar Ke Saath Yahan Chain Se Jiyo Isiliye Hum Log Roz Border By Marte Hain Akshay Kumar-featured Vacation: a soldier is never on vacation is the perfect patriotic film to watch on Independence Day. In the film, the dialogue – tum log parivaar ke saath yahan chain se jiyo isiliye hum log roz border by marte hain – by an army officer named Captain Virat Bakshi (played by Akshay Kumar) further stirs up the sense of pride and patriotism in many. I wish you a very happy Independence Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/independence-day-2022-from-how-s-the-josh-to-tiranga-lehrakar-aaunga-a-look-at-powerful-dialogues-3252004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos