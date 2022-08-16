Why the media declared Anne Heche dead twice

Placeholder while loading article actions

Anne Heche died fridayaccording to his local newspaper, the Los Angeles Times. Or she died on Sundayaccording to the New York Times and others. Between those dates, the 53-year-old actress was in a deadly state of ambiguity that challenged the media to parse a legal, even philosophical question: When is someone actually dead?

The Heches family revealed they were brain dead late last week following a car crash on August 5. This prompted some news agencies to report his death, based on a reading of a california law. An individual who has suffered an irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brainstem, is dead, reads the law.

But Heche remained on life support for another two days so her organs could be harvested for donation. When the Heches publicist confirmed she had been taken off life support late Sunday night, news agencies released a new series of reports reporting her death.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity’s death has been met with public confusion. But the Heches case was particularly unusual, with the date of death depending on competing definitions of what it means to be dead.

Heche was reportedly in serious condition Friday morning, a week after he crashed a Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, setting the two on fire. With no apparent brain activity, she was kept on life support pending an evaluation of her organs.

Nonetheless, TMZ, the entertainment news website that is often first to report celebrity deaths, published a report at 11:19 a.m. L.A. time on Friday. under the titleAnne Heche Dead at 53. The story noted, Her rep tells TMZ Anne is brain dead and under California law, that’s the definition of death.

People magazine quickly followed with a similar report, as did the LA Times. Both noted in the body of their stories that Heche was legally dead, although her body was still functioning. (The Daily Mail, in an alert carried by Reuters, incorrectly reported that Heche died Friday after being taken off life support; a Daily Mail spokesperson said the editors had updated his story, but did not issue a correction).

Other news sources clearly made the distinction. The Hollywood Reporter titled his story Friday: Anne Heche declared brain dead, still on life support following a car accident, a representative said. The Washington Post did much the same.

Some early news reports were aided by statements from members of the Heches family who pronounced her dead. News agencies generally rely on family members to confirm the death of a loved one.

My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother, Heches’ son Homer Laffoon said in a widely circulated statement Friday. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness…..Rest in peace Mom, I love you.

Variety, who noted that Heche was still technically alive, released a statement Friday attributed to Heche’s family and friends: Today we lost a bright light, a caring and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a friend. faithful, we read in part. The publication published a follow-up article on Sunday evening reporting that she had been taken off life support, ending all signs of life.

California law and family statements prompted the LA Times to report Heches’ death on Friday, Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning said. She said that newspaper reporters confirmed with her family members that she had died.

But it was not enough for the others. The New York Times said it had suspended publication Heches obituary until Sunday when his death was officially confirmed and out of respect for the family, according to a spokeswoman, Naseem Amini.

It left Heches fans and the general public confused over the weekend.

Heches Wikipedia page went through a flurry of revisions as users debated his status, changing his death date before deleting it completely at one point. On Monday evening, his entry listed the date of his death as only August 2022, with a footnote explaining that there was some confusion as to the actual date of his death until his official death certificate be made public.

Post obituaries editor Adam Bernstein said the newspaper does not recognize brain death as a clear marker of death. He cited the case of Terri Schiavo, who lingered in a vegetative state for seven years as her family engaged in a lengthy legal battle over whether to remove her from a feeding tube. Schiavos’ feeding tube was eventually removed under a court order; she died in 2005.

It’s black and white. There is no gray area here. If you’re on life support, you’re still alive, Bernstein said. Other publications can make up their own minds about when they are comfortable posting. I’m comfortable when someone is actually dead.

Others also saw it that way, despite family claims and California law. We chose to wait until she was taken off life support, said Hollywood Reporter editor Mike Barnes, who has written hundreds of obituaries for the publication, including Heches.

A person close to the Heche family, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive conversations, was sympathetic to reporters. I don’t think anyone did anything journalistically or ethically wrong. The family isn’t mad at anyone, that person said. It was a complicated situation when you keep a body alive to harvest the organs. But that was Anne’s wish. It’s part of his legacy.

The rush to publish the news can tell a larger story about the value of being the first to report a celebrity’s death in the internet age, Bernstein noted.

Obituaries were once a sleepy corner of daily journalism, but today the death of a prominent figure can generate huge readership. As a result, some news organizations stock hundreds of pre-written obituaries of well-known people that can be published within minutes of a confirmed death.

But some deaths are not deaths at all. There’s a long history of premature reporting on the disappearance of famous people, stretching back decades. Causes range from hoaxes to the accidental publication of anticipated obituaries and inaccurate information, usually from family members, business associates and government officials.

News organizations, for example, prematurely announced the death of rock star Tom Petty in 2017, according to a source from the Los Angeles Police Department. Actress Tanya Roberts was pronounced dead a day before she died last year due to misinformation from her publicist, who relied on Roberts’ partner. Leave It to Beaver co-star officials Tony Dow had to take down a premature Facebook post announcing his death last month after his wife mistakenly told them the gravely ill actor had been pronounced dead. He died a day later.