Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars incident

It was in 1973. The place: the Oscars. Marlon Brando had just been named Best Actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather. But he didn’t come on stage to accept the award. Instead, a 26-year-old woman wearing moccasins and a Native American buckskin dress came up the steps. After waving the golden Oscar statuette, she introduced herself as Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache, and said Brando was refusing the award.

And the reasons for this are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry, she said to a mix of applause and boos from the audienceadding that the mistreatment extended to television, as well as a tense confrontation at Wounded Knee in South Dakota.

She distinctly remembered gape while staring at the mostly white audience. John Wayne was ready to rush onto the stage but was restrained by security guards, she said in a recent interview, published in A frame. And at Brandos after the ceremony, Littlefeather claimed he was shot.

The moment went down in history. It was the first time a Native American woman had stood on the Oscars stage, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and her statement on behalf of Brando sent shockwaves. Littlefeather, an aspiring actress, said she was industry blacklisted and harassed.

Now the academy is publicly apologizing to Littlefeather. In June, he sent her a statement of reconciliation.

The abuse you suffered because of this statement was unwarranted and unwarranted. The emotional burden you have experienced and the cost of your own career in our industry is irreparable, reads the June 18 letter, signed by then academy president David Rubin. For too long, the courage you have shown has gone unrecognized. For this, we offer you both our most sincere apologies and our sincere admiration.

The declaration will be read on September 17 during a program of conversation, reflection, healing and celebration with Littlefeather, the academy announced in a Press release In Monday.

In an interview with the hollywood journalistLittlefeather said she was stunned by the apology.

I never thought I would live to see the day I would hear this, experience this, she said. When I was on the podium in 1973, I was standing there alone.

The apology comes as the academy has taken steps to be more inclusive of traditionally underrepresented groups in the film industry. In 2020, it introduced diversity and inclusion standards that films must meet to qualify for a Best Picture nomination, following criticism that the Oscars were dominated by white actors and filmmakers.

Despite efforts, Hollywood continues to struggle with the portrayal of women and ethnic minorities. Stereotypes in films persist, and white actors continue to be criticized for playing members of underrepresented ethnic groups on screen. As people of color are increasingly included in movie castings, certain groups, including Asians, Latinos and Native Americans, remain underrepresented, according to a 2022 study UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report.

In her interview in A.Frame, an online academy publication, Littlefeather explained that the 1973 Oscars moment came after she befriended Brando, whom she said she met through through his neighbour, director Francis Ford Coppola. Shortly before the March ceremony, Brando asked him to represent him and read a 739-word speech if he won. He specifically asked her not to touch the statuette, she recalled.

Littlefeather showed up for the ceremony at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles just minutes before the Best Actor category was introduced, she recalled. She said she was there as a representative of Brandos. She was let in, but the show’s producer said she couldn’t read the speech. He threatened to have her arrested if she spoke for more than a minute, Littlefeather recalled.

Then, after Littlefeather sat down to wait for a commercial break, the category was announced. Of course, my heart was racing. And then they shouted his name, recalls Littlefeather. So, I took a few deep breaths and said a prayer.

She introduced herself and explained why she was there. She said she gave a brief statement instead of Brando’s speech, and she began speaking about the mistreatment of Native Americans in Hollywood. She paused as the crowd cheered and booed, then continued, mentioning a confrontation that had taken place between Native American activists and federal agents at Wounded Knee.

It was interesting because some people would give me the tomahawk chop, Littlefeather recalls. I thought, that’s very racist. Very racist indeed.

She left the stage and ignored them.

The day after the ceremony, she said she was banned from talk shows even though people were talking about me.

I could not and had no right to speak for myself, she said. It was as if I was silenced.

In an interview on The Dick Cavett Show several months later, Brando said he was embarrassed by the way Littlefeather was being treated. They should have at least had the courtesy to listen to him, he said.

But he said he doesn’t regret his decision to send her there, adding that ethnic minority stereotypes continue to be a problem in Hollywood. (Brando himself earned an Oscar nomination for playing a Mexican revolutionary in the 1952 western Viva Zapata! despite having no Mexican or Latino heritage.)

Littlefeather also acknowledged that this was an important step to take.