The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents: Exclusive First Look





It’s really a love story, said Francois Lawrence. The sentiment may surprise, coming from the director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesbut there’s a lot more to this prequel than the Games you’d expect. It’s that kind of love story that takes place in a different world in a different time, he adds. A very intimate love story. He’s not wrong. Set approximately 64 years before the saga told in the original hunger games quadrilogy, the new film based on hunger games author Suzanne Collinss The 2020 novel follows Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) decades before he became the most powerful man in the dystopian country of Panem. Still, the future President Snow, played in the hunger games movies of Donald Sutherland, is no less ambitious as a high school student. He is a young man who is looking for his way in the world, but he also makes choices that portend the man he will become, a producer Nina Jacobson said. As the film progresses, hell finds itself caught between two forces of nature: the charming Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) and the villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis). He is a shapeshifter who craves control, but is attracted to a woman who threatens everything he thought he wanted. This woman, Lucy Gray, adds a soft touch to the brutal world of the franchise. A little like hunger games heroine Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence in the original films), she is a District 12 homage. Unlike Katniss, Lucy Gray comes from a group known for its tight-knit musical culture. (It’s exciting to hear Rachel sing, says Jacobson.) Her relationship with Snow begins in the arena, though it quickly grows beyond what the cameras see. As seen in this exclusive first image from the film, above, she calms Snow in a way that few others in her war-torn world can. Not with judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss, adds Lawrence. She’s a musician, she’s a performer, she’s a charmer. Snow has never met a girl like this before. Because this film is set decades before Katniss was born, it delves deeper into the mythology of Panem that the original films and novels were built upon. Snow and his contemporaries are still counting on the aftermath of the Dark Days, the wars that led to the Hunger Games. It’s completely different stylistically, in terms of design, character and point of view, says Jacobson. To be able to show another side of Panem at another point in their history has been really exciting. Lawrence teases this production designer Uli Hanisch (The game of queens) worked to create a new version of the dystopian nation, and that many aspects of it, from architecture to interior design, reflect the broken nature of this world of stories and characters. We can also redo District 12, redo the entire Capitol, he adds, and a whole new arena. Sure, The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents will still have many reminders. Suzanne did a great job going back into the mythology and telling a story about the creation of the world, Lawrence says. You get a little glimpse of Katniss. You will obviously get a lot of the background of Snow, the history of the Games, the history of some music, where songs like The Hanging Tree actually come from. Back in the world of The hunger Games was a homecoming, Jacobson adds, as well as a journey to a better understanding of the series’ chief villain. As much as we can hate [Snow] in later films, Lawrence says, to see that he’s a real human being, there’s something really satisfying about that.

