Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for turning down Marlon Brandos’ 1973 Oscar





Sacheen Little FeatherThe 60-second speech at the 1973 Oscars, where she appeared on behalf of Best Actor winner Marlon Brando, was instantly among the most blatantly political awards and has since become one of the most-watched Oscar speeches of all. the temperature. . Littlefeather was 26 when she took to the Oscars stage in Brandos to decline her statuette for The Godfather. In a speech on behalf of Brando, the Apache activist condemned the film industry’s treatment of American Indians today and alerted viewers to the Wounded Knee occupation. Littlefeathers’ presence was met with a mixture of applause and boos, as well as backstage tomahawk chops and threats of arrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Wayne even had to be physically restrained from charging onstage, according to Littlefeather. Following her lightning rod moment, the 75-year-old said her acting career was cut short by the federal government, which threatened to shut down any talk show or production that put her on the air. Nearly 50 years after her then-controversial remarks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologizes to Littlefeather for the abuse she suffered following her television appearance. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. In June of this year, then President of the Academy david rubin released a letter of apology to Littlefeather, which will be read in full at a Sept. 17 event at the Academy Museum in his honor. The abuse you suffered because of this statement was unwarranted and unwarranted, Rubin wrote in his letter, which can be found in full below. The emotional burden you have experienced and the cost of your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long, the courage you have shown has gone unrecognized. For this, we offer you both our most sincere apologies and our sincere admiration. Littlefeather said THR that while the Academies mea culpa is long overdue, she was always surprised to receive it. I was stunned. I never thought I would live to see the day I would hear this, experience this, she said. When I was on the podium in 1973, I was standing there alone. The Academies event, An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather, is free for the public through online reservations. This is an opportunity she could never have imagined possible. You know, I never got up on stage in 1973 for any accolade, Littlefeather said. I stood there only because my ancestors were with me and I spoke the truth. The Academies’ full statement of reconciliation with Sacheen Littlefeather can be found below.

