Ultimately, a memory of Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol’s sisters

AS IT TURNS OUT

Thinking of Edie and Andy

By Alice Sedgwick Wohl

Illustrated. 259 pages. Farrar, Straus & Giroux. $28.

Growing up in the first half of the last century, Alice Sedgwick Wohl learned, among many other draconian rules of WASP etiquette, that it was wrong to begin a letter or even a paragraph with the pronoun I. Although the letters and even paragraphs might now be as threatened as arctic ice caps, Wohl defiantly wrote an entire book in the first person singular. Her end-of-life memoir, As It Turn Out, published just before her authors’ 91st birthday, is beautiful, if not downright joyous.

Wohl was the first child of eight children in a family of distinguished birth and uneven mental health, the Sedgwicks, who moved from Cold Spring Harbor, NY, to a ranch estate in California. On one of these properties they found oil, fortifying their diminished fortunes. Their rich ancestry included Theodore Sedgwick, a House Speaker under Thomas Jefferson; Ellery Sedgwick, longtime editor of The Atlantic Monthly; and Ellery’s brother, Henry Dwight Sedgwick, a prolific popular historian who knew and disliked Henry James in particular. Raised not to talk about anything personal, Wohl writes, I am uncomfortably aware that the mere recitation of facts like these can amount to bragging.

The seventh child, Edie, would become Andy Warhol’s famous and doomed muse as the ’60s turned sour (she died of a barbiturate overdose in 1971, aged 28). Wohl’s book lassos around the couple’s double star, but returns in a touching way to second child Bobby, whom Alice was close to and who in 1965, aged 31, fatally collided with a city bus while that he was riding his motorcycle. Another younger brother, known as Minty after his middle name, Minturn, had committed suicide the previous year.