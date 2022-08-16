‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeks treatment for his mental health





“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” miller said . “I want to apologize to anyone I have alarmed and upset about my past behavior.”

Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, added, “I am committed to doing the work necessary to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s statement comes after a series of legal issues have kept the actor in the headlines and his big-screen future in question.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Miller posted $500 bail and was released, according to local police. On April 19, the actor did not contest and was fined $500 for the disorderly conduct charge, according to a court filing, and the harassment charge was dismissed. Earlier in the day, Miller was arrested for second-degree assault following an incident at a private residence in the Puna District near the town of Phoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department. No charges have been laid in relation to this incident. And on August 9, Miller was cited for burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont, while the owners were away, according to a press release from law enforcement. State. Miller is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 on a burglary arraignment, according to the statement. In light of the incidents, Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash,” which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has been faced with questions about Miller’s future as the iconic character. Miller has previously starred as Barry Allen/The Flash in several DC superhero movies. The film slated for June 23, 2023 is set to be Miller’s first solo effort in the role. Earlier this month in an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised “The Flash,” along with other upcoming projects, said, “We’re very excited about them.” This came after months of calls from comic book enthusiasts for Miller to be replaced in the film by Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in a series for The CW, including Warner Bros. Discovery is also a co-owner. This series is set to end with its upcoming ninth season. Miller last appeared on the big screen in “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets,” which was released in April.

CNN’s Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/entertainment/ezra-miller-seeks-treatment/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

