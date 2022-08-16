Ezra Miller seeks treatment, apologizes for ‘past behavior’ – The Hollywood Reporter





After disturbing behavior that led to charges of harassment and burglary, as well as allegations of assault and abuse, Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”. Miller says in the statement, sent through a representative to The Hollywood Reporter“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I would like to apologize to anyone I have alarmed and upset by my past behavior I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life. The statement comes after a year where Miller has been the subject of much controversy. Miller, who uses the pronouns them/them, has been arrested twice in Hawaii, once in March for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar, and again in April for an alleged assault in which Miller is accused of hitting a woman on the head in a private residence. The parents of an 18-year-old filed a protective order against Miller, alleging the actor nursed their child from the age of 12. (The child denied being coerced by Miller in an Instagram post.) More recently, Miller was charged. August 8 with a criminal burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after he allegedly lifted liquor bottles from an unoccupied local home in May. After the series of scandals, the fate of Miller’s most publicized project, the DC title the flashhas been called into question. THR reported last week that studio Warner Bros. was exploring several avenues for the big-budget film, including limiting the press Miller would do around the release or even putting the project on hold, as a last resort. It was reported as Warners received indications that Miller, 29, whose mother had started accompanying the actor, would be seeking professional help. the flash is slated for a June 23, 2023 release date.

