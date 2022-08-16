Nipsey Hussle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nipsey Hussle was on the verge of a serious mainstream breakthrough when the Los Angeles rapper was fatally shot in March 2019. His legacy continued to blossom, and on Monday, August 15, what would have been the 37th birthday of the rapper, the Hollywood Walk of Fame. posthumously awarded Hussle a star on his famous sidewalk.

Hussle’s partner Lauren London spoke during the live-streamed ceremony. “I think I speak for the whole city of LA when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said after thanking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “It just amplifies it for us.”

“Every time you are in the City of Angels and you see this star,” she continued, “I hope it encourages you to break away from anything that might be holding you back and run your marathon until until God says it’s over.”

Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, addressed the gathered crowd of Hussle fans, friends and family. “I’ve always been amazed and impressed by the example you set,” she said. “I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.” His grandmother, Margaret Boutte, accepted the star on behalf of the family.

Hussle was murdered in the parking lot of his Marathon clothing store on March 31, 2019 by Eric Hodler Jr., who was convicted of first-degree murder in July of this year. He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces life in prison.

In the wake of his murder, Hussle was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two in 2020 (Best Rap Performance for “Hussle and Motivate” and Best Rap/Singing Performance for “Higher” featuring DJ Khaled and John Legend).

Watch the whole ceremony below via Varietyfrom 26:30.