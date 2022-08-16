Federal trial of R. Kelly Chicago will revisit 2008 charges that ended in acquittal

Kelly, who was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking at a federal trial in Brooklyn in September and sentenced to 30 years in prison, will now face charges at the federal trial in Chicago for sexually abusing five minors in the late 1990s and created several explicit videos. with four of them.

The trial will focus on child pornography and obstruction counts and will include two former associates of Kelly as co-defendants. Derrel McDavid has been charged with child pornography and obstruction, and Milton “June” Brown faces one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography. Kelly, McDavid and Brown each pleaded not guilty to the charges. CNN has reached out to his attorneys for comment.

Prosecutors are expected to show several tapes of child pornography allegedly involving Kelly having sex with underage girls. The public and the media will not be allowed to view the tapes, as they are considered contraband, but jurors will.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber has interviewed nearly 100 potential jurors for the trial, which begins Monday, and could select a jury and begin opening arguments as early as Tuesday afternoon. Twelve jurors and six alternates are expected to be selected.