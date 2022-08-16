Why Better Call Saul Was More Than Breaking Bad 2





Before discussing the Better Call Saul finale, the series demands a question: what do we call this guy? Who is he, really? The title seems to give us the answer. The series reintroduces us to Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), whom we met in Breaking Bad season 2 as the sleazy lawyer for chemistry teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White. But we meet him in Saul as Jimmy McGill, the name under which he was born, ran crooks and first practiced law, and as Gene Takavic, the pseudonym under which he hides and runs a Cinnabon in Nebraska after Walt’s meth operation. crumbles.

Jimmy is hungry and hustled; Saul, preening and peacock; Gene, beaten and bitter. Everyone has a bit of the other in them. In its latest run, Better Call Saul jumped through time, shuffling these identities like the moving targets in a shell game. Which holds the pea?

On Monday night, the series delivered its answer, in a quietly powerful finale that engaged the themes that allowed the series to mostly avoid the fate of the superfluous sequel. If Breaking Bad charted one man’s journey from schmuckdom to villainy, Better Call Saul asked, more broadly: How do we become who we are? Do we have a choice in this matter? And what does it take to become a new person? The Jimmy we meet in the Better Call Saul premiere set in 2002, six years before the events of Breaking Bad, is a hapless public defender who dreams of impersonating his big brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), an attorney. respected in New Mexico. Chucks’ legal partner, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), pushes back against Jimmy’s efforts to join the firm while Chuck offers Jimmy well-meaning but condescending advice to bend, know your limits, and be patient. Patience isn’t one of Jimmy’s skills, a former slip-and-fall artist with a gift for small talk. Its wheels do not grind slowly but extremely finely; they spin into overdrive and spark. Why, he wonders, should he be belittled for his talents? Why should propriety keep his motormouth stuck in first gear? He finds an ally, and eventually a wife, in Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn, giving one of TV’s most polished performances), a Howard and Chucks attorney. She’s both balanced and conniving, a cooler customer who shares Jimmy’s gift for the scam.

But Jimmy can’t turn his art of scamming into a hobby. It consumes him; it becomes to him. He pulls off a revenge scheme that drives Chuck to suicide. He adopts his trade name s all good, man and builds up a clientele of drug dealers. With Kim’s help, he leads a plot to ruin Howard’s reputation which inadvertently leads, in that year’s mid-season finale, to Howard’s murder by one of Sauls’ gangster clients.

The shock of the murder ends her marriage to Kim; the guilt of this derails his legal career. The incident also triggers the ending of the series’ weaker half, a drug world thriller that recreates the gory exploits of the narco-noir that Walter White fans have come to expect. With the Breaking Bad 2: Breaking Badder section of the story complete, creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould focused on their central characters in the final run. Despite the reappearance in flashbacks of Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as his sidekick, Jesse Pinkman, the final half-season is less of a Breaking Bad revival attempt and more of a productive conversation with perhaps even a friendly argument.

Breaking Bad is an intensely moral spectacle with no illusions about Walter’s depravity. But he is also drunk on his criminal genius. Walter, struggling financially and suffering from lung cancer, finds manhood and purpose in his heinous acts. He breaks both the bad and the badass. In Better Call Saul, crime is mostly just sad, especially as the series nears its end. The closing episodes return to Gene in his exile in Nebraska, shot in blood-draining black-and-white and looking like an off-brand Walter White, down to the soup strainer mustache.

As Saul says of Walter, in a season-ending flashback, Guy with that mustache probably doesn’t make a lot of good life choices. Now he seems to be proving his own point. To replenish his nest egg, and perhaps his self-esteem, Gene enlists a low-bulb taxi driver to rob a department store, then to help him swindle a series of wealthy brands, ending with a patient with of a cancer.

It’s a sad version of the final spree that left Walter with a pile of cash the size of a California King Mattress. It ends ignominiously, with Gene IDd by the elderly woman (Carol Burnett) he tricked into launching his ruse. It wasn’t even that hard, she told him: I hit crook and Albuquerque. The man who escaped the law and survived the cartel is overthrown by Eunice Higgins. In a decade and a half, the Bad-iverse has developed a lot of narrative real estate. Saul’s latest series continues to find small pockets of history to revisit, reenacting Saul’s first run-in with Walter and having Jesse meet Kim during the Breaking Bad timeline at a pivotal point in their lives. The finale, likewise, draws its theme and structure from three flashbacks with now-dead characters Mike, Walter, and Chuck, each involving the idea of ​​going back and changing one’s life path. Mike tells her that he would go back to the day he took his first bribe as a police officer and his life went wrong. Then, he said, he would go into the future: There are people I’d like to check out. Mike describes Better Call Saul himself. Part prequel and part sequel, it’s a time machine that goes backwards to find out how one man got it wrong and forwards to see where he ends up. And like many sci-fi time travel stories, it explores just how much our destiny is in our control. As Saul tells Walter (in a scene that picks up on their last encounter in Breaking Bad), his hypothetical time machine is a thought experiment. But it’s also the kind of cheater’s fantasy that has always appealed to him: a shortcut, a miracle solution, an escape route to outsmart the system.

It’s the kind of easy way out he seems to find halfway through the finale, when he turns on the Blarney faucet once more to work his way into a cushy plea deal. But what Jimmy/Saul/Gene ultimately has to accept is that there isn’t one weird trick to fixing his life. He cannot call a mulligan. He lives in a time machine that just keeps moving forward.

But he does not discover it on his own. Kim has long been the show’s moral center, not because she’s a paragon, but because of her willingness to deal more honestly with her flaws. Learning that his ex-wife confessed her guilt to Howard’s widow does for Jimmy what Chuck couldn’t: it convinces him to do the right thing, the hard way. Breaking Bad’s finale is set as a winning streak for Walter, he defeats his enemies and secures his family’s finances ending in a death sentence on his own terms. Saul’s apogee seems at first to go in the same direction. Instead, the protagonist utters something you’d never expect to hear from Saul Goodman in a courtroom the truth and blows up his plea deal.

Unlike Walter White, he doesn’t find a way to have his destiny and deceive it too. He doesn’t, like when Walter erases his wife on a phone call with the police listening, putting an end to Kim’s troubles instantly. He does not come out in a burst of glory. He is sentenced to life imprisonment. As Saul told Walter White in one of their first Breaking Bad meetings, conscience is expensive, isn’t it? Perhaps he’s ultimately less comparable to Walter White than to Mad Men’s Don Draper, another fast-talking bloke in a suit whose words save him until they don’t, who gets caught at the idea of time machines, who has a habit of changing his name and running away from trouble. His endgame is not that of a gangster facing the law but, like Don, of a man finding integrity in his splintered identity.

Finally, he can be himself, and in his final run, he might better call Saul. I don’t want to overemphasize the much-heralded ending of anti-hero Barry is still here, for starters. But after a nearly 15-year run, Breaking Bad and Saul make an era of their own.

Saul had the benefits of experience without the convenience of burden. It was one of the best-directed shows on television, confident, attentive to detail, and beautifully composed. (Check out the cover of Kim and Jimmy’s final sequences share a cigarette in a light angle.) He challenged himself to be more than a new version of something you loved. And it ended true to its ideas and its protagonist. So who is this guy after all? The title of the finale, Saul Gone, warns us. Gene Takavic died in the Nebraska dumpster where police arrested him. Saul Goodman lives on as a legend to his fellow inmates who know him from his television commercials. But we leave knowing him by the name he eventually gives the judge. Call him James McGill. He is no longer Saul. He can still be a good man.

