Hollywood’s Fastest Divorces Ever – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Chris Weeks/AP/Shutterstock

While there are plenty of marriages that have stood the test of time in Hollywood, there are a few that just weren’t meant to last. Some couples simply break up, realize they weren’t meant to be, or something much more dramatic happens to cause two stars to drift apart. Jennifer Lopez once had a very short-lived marriage, but she’s proof that true love can go far beyond a failed marriage. She married a fourth time with Ben Affleck and the famous couple are preparing to throw a big party to celebrate. We thought it would be a good idea to revisit some of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Nicholas Cage and Erika Koike truly redefined the term quick marriage with their whirlwind relationship. The national treasure icon filed for annulment from his fourth wife just four days after their Las Vegas wedding and he was serious about the split. The actor, then 55, and makeup artist, then 34, applied for a marriage license in Nevada on March 23, 2019, but when Nic picked her up on the 27th, he asked for the annulment papers in place ! Nic claimed he didn’t understand what was happening when he said yes to his girlfriend because he was drunk, according to documents obtained by the explosion. He also accused his then-girlfriend of not disclosing the full nature and extent of his relationship with another person, and that she failed to disclose his alleged criminal history. Thus, Nicolas alleged that this marriage would have been a fraud.

Nic did what he did, Erika said while speaking about the doomed marriage for the first time. Were not going to reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not humiliated me publicly. I’m hurt and abused, it’s unfair, but the case is sealed and my lawyer won’t let me talk until we’re done.

Nicholas and Erika obtained a legal divorce two months later on May 31. The documents, which were obtained by TMZshowed that Nic failed to score the annulment and settled for an old-fashioned divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Long before his engagement with Alex Rodriguez ended in April 2021, Jennifer Lopezunion with Cris Judd finished pretty quickly. Cris was J.Los’ backup dancer before they decided to take their professional relationship to a new level. After a whirlwind romance, the two tied the knot in September 2001. Sadly, the couple divorced less than a year after saying yes. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2002.

Criss’ father gave an interview in 2002 where he blamed the breakup on Ben Affleckwho J.Lo started dating once they met on the set of Lilies. Cris himself was ready to forget the past. He opened up about his failed relationship with J.Lo in a 2013 episode of Oprah: Where are they now?by HuffPost.

During the time we were apart, and we were going through [the] divorce, I was getting a lot of interview calls, and naturally everyone wants to know how dirty your marriage is and what went wrong,” Cris said. And I never wanted to do that because it’s nobody’s business.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Another wedding that probably comes to mind is Kim Kardashian and NBA star Kris Humphries short-lived union. Kim and Kris, of course, only lasted 72 days. The couple dated for seven months, got engaged and had a fairytale wedding in August 2011, just three months later, which aired on keeping up with the Kardashians. But in October 2011, Kim filed for divorce. The former couples’ divorce was finalized in June 2013, just before Kim’s first child was born with Kanye West.

Kim spoke candidly about when she knew the marriage wasn’t going to work out when she appeared in May 2017 on Watch what’s happening live! with Andy Cohen. At the time, I didn’t even know I was just thinking, damn it, I’m 30. I better get this together; I better get married. I think a lot of girls go through where they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out, she said. But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon was not going to work.

Kris addressed the divorce in a lengthy article for The players’ stand published in March 2019. I should have known what I was getting into, he admitted. I was definitely naive how much my life was going to change. But the only thing that really bothers me is every time people say my marriage was fake. There are certainly many things in this world that are not entirely real. But our real relationship was 100% real. When it was clear that it wasn’t working, what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to get through the embarrassment of something like this with your friends, with your family, but when it’s played out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal.

Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander

Britney Spears has a few celebrities on this list beaten by miles. Her marriage in 2004 to a childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander lasted a staggering 55 hours. The couple were drunk in Las Vegas and decided to get married in a drive-in chapel. It was overturned following a court motion saying Britney did not understand his actions.

Jason returned to the brief marriage in a July 2021 episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast. We felt like it was a way to unite us, no matter how far apart we were. Were married. You can’t let us get together, he said, before saying what would have happened after the wedding in Vegas. We left, consummated the marriage in the limo on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel Hey guess what? Were married! and everyone panicked and no one was happy. And I was like, Oh, this is going to get interesting.

In June 2022, Jason attempted to crash Britney’s marriage to Sam Asghari at home in California. He streamed live going to Britney’s house and asking about marriage. Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I’m here to plan the wedding, he said in a video he recorded. He was then arrested in front of the singers’ house. Jason was convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery and was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail. Britney also got a three-year restraining order against Jason.