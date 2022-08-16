Amandla Stenberg on Cancel Culture, Colorism, Moving “Ethically” in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg reflects on her experiences with ‘cancel culture’ after being canceled ‘so many times’ by people from all political persuasions.

The Body Body Body the star spoke with Euphoria actress and friend Hunter Schafer for The cup’s Cover of the month of August and spoke candidly about how she handled people’s criticism of her career choices.

“Do I care that I got cancelled?” Stenberg asks after Schafer links supposed cancel culture to the tone of the new A24 movie. (Euphoria‘s Schafer notes at one point in the chat that Body Body Body features characters “just trying to cancel each other out in the same space”.)

“I consider myself one of the lucky ones because now I don’t have to live with perverse, distorted Catholic guilt,” Stenberg replies. She later adds, “This guilt that seems to stem from the Catholic Church around whether I’m a good person or not. The world has decided that I’m not going to heaven, so that’s fine with me. See you in hell !

Stenberg goes on to respond directly to the criticism she’s faced regarding her castings, project choices, and even her identity, noting that it’s all been politicized.

“I like to talk openly about who I am, and that invites the cancellation of the far right,” the actress said. “Then there are people on the far left who think I’ve done things that haven’t been inclusive, or that I’ve unfairly taken up space in the media, or that I’m in cahoots with the entertainment industry regarding the portrayal of Noirceur.”

“I don’t know. I’ve been canceled so many times, but from so many different angles, from so many different sides of politics,” she adds. “It really showed me that it’s just my destiny.”

The Body Body Body The star says what she’s been criticized for – including being offered more roles and playing some roles as a lighter-skinned, biracial black actress – are “all things I can’t control”.

“If we lived in a culture where people read or listen, then I think I would care a lot more,” she said. “But it doesn’t matter how many times I express my true perspective on colorism or how many ways I try to decenter the privilege I have, or how many times I try to signal that outwardly.”

“Outside the boundaries of my community, it’s really none of my business,” she continues. “If I move responsibly and ethically and with radical care in my immediate community, that’s all I really worry about at this point.”

The actress has previously discussed Hollywood’s discriminatory history of hiring lighter-skinned black actresses. It’s something she said impacted her decision to pull out of auditioning for Shuri in Black Pantherwhile fueling criticism around his casting in The hate you give – a cast that was criticized for not going for a darker-skinned actress based on Stenberg’s character’s book description.

But Stenberg didn’t just talk about his own cancellation in the new interview. She also discussed the act of “cancelling characters” after Schafer noted that she “didn’t want to look at things about good people” while discussing the personalities of Body Body Body privileged characters.

The actress said she thinks canceling bad characters could be “damaging to what the movie is supposed to be about, which is putting terrible people on screens and making fun of them sometimes. if necessary”.

“It’s a very healthy way for us to expel our demons,” she added. “If we can take our demons and splash them on the silver screen and watch them carefully, maybe we can be more aware of them, and maybe we can laugh while we do it, and then the death of the ego is a little easier.