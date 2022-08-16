Video shows Hollywood restaurant owner tackling mugger who punched old man trying to rob him





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — An old man having lunch in Hollywood was viciously attacked and robbed – but the quick thinking of a Good Samaritan who saw it all saved his life. The chilling and unprovoked attack was caught on surveillance video. The elderly man was sitting having lunch when footage shows the attacker approached him and suddenly punched him in the face. As the assailant tried to flee with the man’s wallet and mobile phone, Timothy Ratcliff intervened. “I put the glass on my table and I literally turned around and looked at what was happening,” he said. Ratcliff owns Shin Hollywood, a sushi restaurant on La Brea Avenue near the scene of the attack, and said he had just walked out when he saw it all unfold. “There was this homeless man that we knew, he’s been here for two months, and he just punched him in the face, threw him down, and he took his cell phone and his wallet and started to run away,” Ratcliff said. “I ran after him. We went around the corner and he punched me. I didn’t see him coming, and I tackled him and we ended up in a bit of a mess. the street.” As Ratcliff struggled to restrain the man, his girlfriend rushed to help, retrieving the stolen cell phone and the cash. Ratcliff said he had to hold the man for nearly 10 minutes before police arrived to make the arrest. “I held it there the whole time,” he said. “He was talking to me all the time, like, ‘Hey, please let me go,’ and I was like, ‘You crossed the line this time. You can’t do stuff like that, it’s wrong. So the police came and handcuffed him and took him to jail.” Ratcliff said that, as disturbing as the confrontation was, he would do it again. “Honestly, I didn’t even think about it, it was just instinct,” he said. “It was more something that just happened that’s wrong, and there’s nothing this old man can do about it. There’s no way. You’re not just going to steal something. I couldn’t help let that happen, so I ran and grabbed it. Honestly, I’m glad I got it.”

Copyright 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/hollywood-restaurant-attack-caught-on-video-homeless-man-punches-elderly-timothy-ratcliff/12130242/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos