Nipsey Hussle becomes a Hollywood star on what would have been her 37th birthday





Damien Dovarganes by 16.08.22 06:00 Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been the late rapper’s 37th birthday. The star, who was unveiled at a ceremony on Monday afternoon, sat down in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The ceremony included speeches and remarks from family members of the late rapper, including his sister, Samantha Smith; his grandmother Margaret Boutte; and his fiancée, actress Lauren London. Boutte accepted the star on behalf of the family. “I think I speak for the whole city of LA when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. local television channel NBC4. “This moment just amplifies that for us. Nip would have been honored by this moment.” The late rapper’s star on the Walk of Fame is the 2,729th star since its completion in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, NBC4 reported. Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. shot dead in 2019 outside the Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles. Prior to his murder, Hussle was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore about ways to end gang violence in the city. “Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. Hussle also posthumously received two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance and for Best Rap/Singing Performance. In July, Los Angeles County jurors found 32-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of Hussle’s first-degree murder. Additionally, Holder was convicted of attempted manslaughter, with two other men injured by the gunshots at the crime scene. Holder could face life in prison and will be sentenced next month. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit NPR

