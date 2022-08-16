Ezra Miller seeks mental health treatment as The Flash stays the course





Placeholder while loading article actions When news broke earlier this month that Warner Bros. would shelve the nearly complete Batgirl instead of releasing it as planned on HBO Max, it prompted an immediate question: what would happen to The Flash? While both DC superhero movies were highly anticipated, the latter’s future sometimes seemed more questionable given that it stars Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor who has faced multiple charges. criminal charges in addition to allegations of abuse and assault in recent years. month. Two weeks ago, when the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav said on a quarterly earnings call that he was very excited about upcoming DC titles, including The Flash, the movie is still slated for release in 2023. On Monday, Miller announced that they were addressing their complex mental health issues. Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment, Miller said in a statement shared with The Washington Post. I want to apologize to anyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life. The statement came after months of silence from Miller over the allegations against them, and amid flagged conversations at Warner Bros. on how to handle the $200 million movie, which is set to play a key role in the DC Extended Universe. According to Evan Nierman, a crisis management expert who serves as chief executive of public relations firm Red Banyan, this was a logical next step for Warner Bros., as it puts the onus on Miller. It takes a situation where someone might be assumed to be criminal or malicious and turns that into someone who deserves some grace and understanding, Nierman said. I suspect that Warner Bros. was only too happy to go down this road. I don’t know who pays for [treatment]but even if the studio paid for it, it seems like a pretty worthwhile investment considering what they’ve already poured into the movie itself. Contacted for comment on Miller’s statement, representatives for Warner Bros. directed the Washington Post to a Miller publicist, who has yet to respond to the inquiry. Miller has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii, once in March for misconduct and harassment in a karaoke bar, and again in April for allegedly throwing a chair that hit a woman’s face in a private residence. Miller pleaded without contest charged with disorderly conduct and paid a fine; the harassment charge was dismissed. Last week, Miller was charged with burglary in Vermont, where they live, for a May incident in which they allegedly stole liquor bottles from a house whose occupants were not present. The assault allegations against Miller date back to April 2020, when a video went viral in which the actor seemed to suffocate a woman in Iceland; no charges were filed. Miller also faced multiple allegations of abuse and grooming, some of which resulted in requests for protective orders. In June, according to Rolling Stone, the parents of an 18-year-old asked for a restraining order against Miller on behalf of their child, whom they said Miller cared for for several years after visiting North Dakota’s Standing Rock Reservation. Later that month, the Daily Beast reported that a Massachusetts mother and her 12-year-old son have received a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after he was allegedly inappropriate towards the child. It’s unclear if Miller will be involved in any future projects as The Flash. Warner Bros. executives have their work cut out between now and the current movies’ June 2023 release date, according to Nierman. The key is going to be, can Ezra Miller stay out of trouble until the premiere? said the crisis management expert. I should think Warner Bros. going to do everything in their power to increase the chances of that happening. This post has been updated.

