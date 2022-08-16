Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star





Nipsey Hussle Photo: Ser Baffo (Getty Images) The immeasurable imprint of the late rapper Nipsey Hussles on West Coast hip-hop has become an integral part of downtown Los Angeles. On August 12, which would have been Hussles’ 37th birthday, the entertainer received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in his name, which his grandmother Margaret Boutte accepted on behalf of the family. The star is located in front of the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard. At the ceremony, Boutte was also joined by Hussles’ sister, Samantha Smith, and her fiancé.actress Lauren London. I think I speak for the whole city of LA when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness, London tells local television channel NBC4. This moment only amplifies that for us. Nip would have been honored by this moment. Hussle what shot dead in South Los Angeles in 2019 as he left his clothing store. Eric Holder Jr. was eventually sentenced of first degree murder at the ensuing trial. Holder was also convicted of attempted manslaughter after two other men were injured by gunfire at the crime scene. Since his death, Hussle has received a variety of additional awards. At 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, the already Grammy-winning Hussle won two posthumous trophies for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Singing Performance after receiving three nominations. Additionally, a documentary on the life and career of Hussles directed by Ava DuVernay has been confirmed to be in the works in 2020 and will likely arrive on Netflix at some point in the future. G/O Media may receive a commission Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shares in a statement by NPR.

