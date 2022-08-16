Can HBO replicate its success with House of the Dragon?

Fans of dragons, political machinations and bad wigs are in for a treat this week. Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is set to air on Sunday, three years after its parent show ended its bloody eight-season run on HBO.

But can HBO replicate the unprecedented success from Game of Thrones?

The answer to this question automatically comes with qualifiers. Although it will likely be compared to its predecessor, House of the Dragon is entering a completely different television landscape than what existed in 2011 when Game of Thrones first blew up on HBO.

At the time, Game of Thrones was a rarity: a big-budget fantasy show with a rich world, well-written characters, and nearly universal appeal. It was a monocultural hit, dominating the water cooler conversation every Monday. But times have changed and the concept of television monoculture has been on the verge of extinction since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, with a few exceptions.

This is the first time we were really going to see this: an attempt at what took advantage of a TV monoculture in an era when not everyone tuned in at the same time to watch something together, says Steve Granelliassistant professor of communication studies at Northeastern.

Since the show went off the air, several streaming services including HBO Max have sprung up, leading to more options in the age of Peak TV. The result is a more fractured TV experience, a series of walled gardens hidden behind subscription costs, with fewer universal, monocultural thrills like Game of Thrones and many other niche hits.

There are very real barriers to ubiquity that wouldn’t have existed 15 to 20 years ago, Alison Herman, editor at The ring, said. There are five or six streaming services that people can subscribe to or unsubscribe to and cost money, and that money adds up. It just means it’s very hard to know that someone you’re talking to even affords access to a show you might be excited about.

Viewing habits have also changed. Now, only a few shows, including HBO’s Succession, are able to capture HBO’s Sunday night hype, when watching an episode as it airs is essential to being part of the cultural conversation. Granelli remembers splitting the cost of an HBO subscription with his graduate friends, who came over every Sunday to watch Game of Thrones.

If he’s a fan we all watch him at the same time [experience] with House of the Dragon fans to the point where the people they interact with can’t interact with them unless they’ve seen House of the Dragon, then it’s going to develop into a more monocultural style show, Granelli says. It’s likely going to be a lot more community- and relationship-based than just one time everyone was going to watch together.

When a show becomes a hit and enters the cultural zeitgeist, it’s rarely the kind of big-budget, highly touted project that streaming companies pursue in the wake of Game of Thrones. Netflix’s South Korean drama Squid Game has remained nearly ubiquitous online and in the awards circuit. And The Bear, a short drama about a celebrity chef returning to his family restaurant in Chicago released by FX on Hulu this year, has been a word-of-mouth sensation.

That kind of organic connection really showed me that it was successful, but frankly, success can mean so many different things now, Herman says. A lot of times I won’t hear anything ahead of a show, and then it’ll be all over the place. Sometimes I hear a lot about a show, and then it just doesn’t seem to take off.

The decline of TV monoculture means there’s no longer the kind of large-scale community building and cultural conversation that defined Game of Thrones when it was on the air. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, says Granelli. Instead, there are now smaller communities built around niche shows that end up creating a more defined sense of identity than a show like Game of Thrones could ever conjure up.

TV show creators also now have more opportunities to get their ideas validated. The early eagerness of streaming companies to flood the global market with content has opened doors for artists from different backgrounds and perspectives to bring their creative visions to the screen.

It’s always good for more artists to be able to earn a living and for more artists to express themselves, says Herman. I think the last 10 to 15 years of television have seen some real creative leaps that I hope can continue as we enter a period of contraction.

But, like a dragon flying low over Kings Landing, Game of Thrones as a monocultural sensation still looms large in the industry. In an industry driven by wild swings and known intellectual property, there is no shortage of attempts to take the throne vacated by HBO’s fantastical success. Netflix has The Witcher; Apple TV+ has the radical sci-fi epic foundation and Amazon has Wheel of Time plus its next mega budget showThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

However, none of them were able to fill the monocultural void left by Game of Thrones. So can House of the Dragon succeed where so many others have failed, in an industry that has evolved so much since Game of Thrones first aired? After seeing the series premiere, Herman is hopeful.

I think there’s just a level of interest that I think will inspire people to check out the pilot, Herman says. I know I was really looking forward to seeing more and I really felt like they understood what made Game of Thrones work in a way that others didn’t. You would hope they would because they made Game of Thrones.

For Granelli, the show’s ability to reach viewers isn’t just about a huge budget or stellar special effects, but rather about what hooked people on the show in the first place.

If it reaches the level of an estate, it won’t be because of some sort of sprawling story with very expensive sets, he says. It will be because of a great story with great characters and excellent acting.

