Robert De Niro to Star in Warner Bros. Gangster Drama ‘Wise Guys’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Warners’ first original feature from the Warner Bros. era. Discovery is here…and it’s a period mob drama helmed by two Hollywood veterans. Returning to the genre that made him a household name, Robert De Niro will star in wise guysa feature film destined for theatrical distribution to be directed by Barry Levinson, the filmmaker known for films such as Best Picture Oscar rain man and Walk the dog. Nicholas Pileggi, who accidentally wrote wisethe 1985 book that served as the basis for the 1990 De Niro-Martin Scorsese crime classic, Freedmen, wrote the screenplay. Irwin Winkler, best known for producing the Rocky films in addition to being a producer on Freedmenis a producer. The project centers on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses who ran their respective families in the mid-20th century. In 1957 Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, although he was injured and decided to retire, as much as one can retire from the Mafia. De Niro would play both characters, sources say. wise guys is an interesting choice for Warners, which under new chairman and CEO David Zaslav has been cutting and suspending projects, re-examining its DC slate and figuring out which films to advance theatrically, now that the all-in-one on – AT&T’s old regime streaming strategy has been scrapped. Zaslav defended wise guys, with its revival launched at the end of May under the former regime of Toby Emmerich of Warners. The project doesn’t seem to have the hallmarks of a tentpole – big budgets, visual effects, big IP – nor does it look like ‘young Hollywood’, something that would apparently attract the more well-known demographic to go. At the movie theater. Instead, it looks like a throwback and has a team with an average age of four points – De Niro is 78, Levinson is 80 and Winkler is 91. (The studio, led by Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, has Joker: Folie a Deux as their first green light.) Levinson was a high-profile Hollywood player in the 1980s and 1990s, with films such as Natural; good morning vietnam; Bugsy and Disclosure on his resume. One of his greatest films was rain man, the 1988 drama starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. It was a resounding success and won several Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Styles and tastes change, and in recent years the director has made feature films for the small screen, including HBO Father and The magician of lies. The latter starred De Niro as disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and earned four Emmy nominations. De Niro and Levinson also worked together on 1997’s Walk the dog and the 2008 Hollywood-centric tale What just happened. De Niro’s recent credits include Joker for Warner as well as for Scorsese The Irishman, in which he starred and produced for Netflix. He teamed up again with Scorsese for Apple The Moonflower Slayersto be published next year. De Niro is replaced by CAA, Levinson by WME. — Kim Masters contributed to this story.

