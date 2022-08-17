Connect with us

Entertainment

Maureen O’Hara: 7 things you didn’t know about the Irish Hollywood icon

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


LEGENDARY Irish actress Maureen O’Hara has lit up Hollywood for decades, portraying strong, fearless women in a number of classics.

From his starring role in the 1947 Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street to his performance alongside John Wayne in the iconic 1952 Irish love story The quiet manO’Hara earned the nickname “Queen of Technicolor” for her ability to light up the big screen.

Born Maureen FitzSimons in Churchtown – then a suburb – now part of metropolitan Dublin, on August 17, 1920, O’Hara was raised as one of six at 32 Upper Beechwood Avenue in Ranelagh.

Talent was in her blood – Maureen’s mother Marguerita was a well-known opera singer, and her father Charles owned a string of football teams, including his beloved Shamrock Rovers.

To celebrate the life of one of Ireland’s greatest girls, here are 7 little-known facts about Maureen O’Hara…

1. A GYPSYS PREDICTION

With his parents Charles and Marguerita on This Is Your Life in 1957 (Image: YouTube)

According to his 2004 autobiography, It’s herselfat the age of five, a gypsy said to Maureen “You will one day leave Ireland and you will become a very famous woman known all over the world”.

Just 13 years later, she would star in her first film, the low-budget 1938 musical My Irish Molly – the only photo she took under her real name, Maureen FitzSimons.

She will then receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7004 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on February 8, 1960.

2. NAME CHANGE

Maureen was born Maureen FitzSimons in Dublin in 1920 (Image: Getty)

Maureen FitzSimons was brought to Hollywood in the late 1930s by legendary actor, director and producer Charles Laughton – who originally signed her to a personal services contract.

The contract meant she was signed to Laughton instead of a studio, as was common at the time.

Laughton thought the unusual spelling of her last name would be a problem for her career, so she was given a choice between O’Hara or O’Mara.

3. PROUD IRISH

Filming the 1952 Irish classic, The Quiet Man (Image: YouTube)

O’Hara became an American citizen on January 25, 1946 – but retained her Irish nationality.

It was the first time in history that the United States government recognized an Irish citizen.

This has led to a change in process for all Irish immigrants.

4. BEST FRIEND

John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara have starred in a total of five films together (Image: Getty)

Maureen starred with John Wayne in five films – big river (1950), The quiet man (1952), The wings of eagles (1957), McLintock! (1963) and Big Jacques (1971) – always like his wife or love.

Off-screen, the couple remained best of pals, and Wayne considered her the only woman he ever considered a true friend. In her Caribbean vacation home, Maureen even had a wing she called “the John Wayne wing” because he stayed there when he visited.

When Wayne lay dying in his hospital bed in 1979, he watched Maureen on television ask Congress to give him a Congressional Gold Medal – which they did by unanimous vote.

5. OTHER SKILLS

The iconic Irishwoman was a talented typist and successful editor (Image: Getty)

Maureen performed many of her own stunts in her films, rare for an actress at that time.

She was also a talented typist and even typed some of her own scripts and rewrites later in life.

After retiring, she enjoyed a second career as a successful magazine editor – one of the reasons was to help keep her from getting bored, which we can all relate to.

6. CLOSING CONSERVATOR

Maureen O’Hara has supported the Republican Party for decades (Image: File)

Maureen was a staunch conservative Republican throughout her time in the United States.

She supported the presidencies of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and George W. Bush while a US citizen.

However, whether she would have voted for Donald Trump will remain a mystery forever – thankfully.

7. SURVIVOR

Maureen O’Hara [1920-2015] later in life (Photo: Getty Images)

Maureen was the last credited actor of 1947 Miracle on 34th Street died October 24, 2015.

She is buried in Arlington Cemetery, alongside her late husband Charles Blair – who died months before his best friend John Wayne in September 1978.

She was 95 years old.

* Originally published in July 2019

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.irishpost.com/news/maureen-ohara-7-things-you-never-knew-about-the-irish-hollywood-icon-191111

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: