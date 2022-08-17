West Hollywood celebrates completion of aquatics and recreation center





The West Hollywood City Council, dignitaries, board members, commissioners, West Hollywood Park Phase 2 Steering Committee, former council members and West Hollywood residents gathered at the park of West Hollywood to celebrate the grand opening of the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center. Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted an open house, and hosted the annual WeHo Rec Expo at ARC. “It’s a very exciting day for us, more than you could ever know,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said. “The City of West Hollywood is very pleased to celebrate the completion of the Aquatics and Recreation Center, which we call ARC, and to provide the community with an opportunity to tour and view ARC amenities…The ARC is a dynamic new center of 75,000 people. one square meter space overlooking the heart of West Hollywood Park. With its exuberant design, the ARC was envisioned as a gathering space for a range of community gatherings, special events, sporting activities and recreational programs. Over the past three months, ARC programming has begun with a phased approach, and the city looks forward to expanding programs and facility usage during the fall season. Each Board member took it in turns to deliver a welcome address at the ARC Open House. Rick DAmato, design director at LPA Designs, the architectural firm behind the ARC project, said he was happy to be at the event and thanked the community for supporting the project. He shared anecdotes of how they came up with ideas for the park, including a nightmare he had about a very tall staircase, which led to the grand staircase in front of the ARC. The event offered refreshments, snacks and goodie bags while supplies lasted. City staff arranged guided tours, but attendees were allowed to roam the premises on their own. There was music from the Harrison Jazz Ensemble and plenty of photo ops. The city council also unveiled a dedication plaque covered in a progress flag with the message “Everyone is welcome here”. After the official inauguration, the entire city council jumped into the pool, not once, but twice to make sure the town photographer got the shot. The ARC is made up of four levels with entry via a grand staircase from the park or via an elevator from the parking levels from El Tovar Square. It features two sparkling rooftop pools with captivating views. There is a large scale multi-sports court which will host a variety of indoor sports such as basketball, volleyball and dodgeball. The ARC also has five community meeting rooms and a boardroom in addition to offices for City Recreation Services Division staff, a Tiny Tot program classroom, and a studio. public access television. The WeHo Rec Expo was free and open to community members who want to learn more about the city’s recreation programs and events for children, adults and seniors. Attendees will enjoy exciting music, demonstrations, giveaways and activities that are sure to please the whole family. West Hollywood Park is now open to the public. Facilities include new adult fitness equipment, expanded grass areas, restrooms, picnic areas and Parallel Perpendicular by artist Phillip K. Smith III in the Robertson Gardens area. The West Hollywood Park playground will open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. For more information on recreation programs in the City of West Hollywood, including a link to access the latest issue of Rec Reader, please visit www.weho.org/recreation.

