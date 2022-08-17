Anne Heche: 911 call reveals panic from neighbors after star crashes into occupied LA home





Everyone in the house was found, the caller said, adding he did not know how many people were in the car at the time of the accident.

“Someone is opening up the back to see if we can get in because they’re a bit trapped…inside the car,” the caller continued. In the background, a voice shouted “Fire!” and another asked for pipes as the dispatcher tried to determine if the smoke was in the house or the car.

Although questions remain about this tragic day, more information has come to light about the events leading up to Heche’s accident. A red wig and a “random” morning encounter About 20 minutes before Heche’s car collided with the house, she made an innocuous purchase: a red wig from a hair salon in Venice, about two miles from the crash site. At around 10:35 a.m. that day, she entered the hair salon through a back door, owner Richard Glass said. the Los Angeles Times. She looked at some wigs on a shelf in the shampoo area and picked out a blue one. Glass told her the wig was already taken, so she opted for a red wig instead, he told the publication. Glass recognized her and the couple took selfies, one of which was posted on Instagram. “So I met @anneheche today and she bought such a random #redwig,” he wrote in the caption. With a beaming smile – her blonde hair in a short, scrunched up cut – Heche held her new wig in the photo. Glass used the timestamp in the photos to estimate Heche’s arrival time at the show, he told the publication. It turned out to be one of his last photos before the accident. When contacted by CNN, Glass declined to provide further details, saying the “bizarre and horrific” situation had been difficult to deal with and had taken its toll on him. “I quickly found it was difficult to navigate the…cyber-harassment of strangers, the random phone calls and all the awareness that comes with it – and the overwhelming feelings of grief I have seeing the tragic loss of someone’s life,” he told CNN. About 20 minutes later, a fire accident in a two-story house Shortly after his stop at the barbershop, Heche’s car drove into a home in Los Angeles, police said. Video from the scene showed the car’s charred shell and clouds of smoke. “A solo passenger vehicle struck and came to a complete stop in a 738-square-foot, two-story home built in 1952, causing structural compromise and a violent fire,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. communicated. It took about 65 minutes for some 60 firefighters to douse the flames and save Heche, authorities said. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Lynne Mishele lived in the house with her puppies, Bree and Rueban, and turtle Marley. They barely made it out alive but lost almost everything in the fire, neighbor Roy Morgen told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS. Heche’s car stopped about two feet from where Mishele was sitting, Morgen said. Just before the accident, Heche was involved in a separate hit-and-run, but her serious injuries prevented officers from questioning her about it, a law enforcement source said. LAPD authorities told CNN there are no plans to release any additional details about the incident. At the time of the accident, Heche was involved in several projects, including the “Better Together” podcast, which highlighted meaningful friendships. In an episode of the podcast released before the crash, Heche opened up about having a bad day. “Today was a very unique day,” she said in the podcast. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes the days suck.” It is unknown when the episode was taped. Not much is known of his whereabouts that morning until just minutes before the crash. A 911 call and a panic over a trapped victim The 911 call provides insight into the panic at the scene of the crash. In the frantic audio, the caller told the dispatcher that the car had moved so fast that it was in the second room of the house. “Like 10 feet into the house,” the caller said. The caller later told the dispatcher that the car was on fire and the smoke was turning “really black”, while others shouted in the background that someone was trapped in the car. Sirens sounded in the background. “Here is the paramedic,” the caller said. The dispatcher urged the caller to stay on the phone until doctors began assisting the victim. A positive drug test and an investigation dismissed Heche was hospitalized in critical condition following the accident. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her blood sample and tests later showed she was under the influence of narcotics, police said. Her spokesperson told CNN the actress had a significant lung injury that required a ventilator and severe burns. Her family and friends later said she also suffered severe anoxic brain injury, which occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen. Until her death on Sunday, she was kept on life support to determine if her organs were viable for donation and a match was made. The LAPD initially announced that she was being investigated for a felony DUI after her blood tests showed signs of impaired driving, elevating her to a misdemeanor DUI. After his death, authorities dropped their criminal investigation into the crash, police said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/entertainment/anne-heche-crash-timeline/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos