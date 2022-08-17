Director of ‘Das Boot’, ‘Perfect Storm’ and ‘Air Force One’ – Deadline





Wolfgang Petersen, the German director whose films include The Perfect Storm, Air Force One and The boat, is dead. He was 81 years old. Petersen died peacefully Friday at his Brentwood residence of pancreatic cancer, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette. Wolfgang Petersen: a career in photos Petersen began his career in Germany but answered Hollywood’s call after his 1981 film, the claustrophobic underwater epic of World War II. The boat (The boat), was nominated for six Oscars. Two of them went to Petersen for Adapted Screenplay and Directing, and it was also nominated for a BAFTA award and a DGA award. The film starred Jürgen Prochnow as a submarine captain, who became a good example of Petersen’s action characters. Hollywood and Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery He quickly became one of the most sought-after directors of technically complex, star-driven studio action films – a series that included The Perfect Storm (2000), Air Force One (1997), Epidemic (1995), In the Line of Fire (1993), Bursts (1991) – which he also wrote – Troy (2004) and Poseidon (2006). Erwin Leder in “The Boat”

Everett-Collection

The boat was released in multiple versions, starting with the original 149-minute theatrical pic. The BBC aired a three-part, 300-minute miniseries in the mid-1980s, and a 1997 director’s cut was 208 minutes long. Petersen also directed the 1985 space sci-fi picture enemy mine and directed and co-wrote the 1984 fantasy film The never-ending story. He also produced or executed several photos he made, including Perfect storm, epidemic and In the line of fire, as well as films such as Instinct and bicentenary man (both in 1999), and Red corner (1997). Diane Lane Recalls ‘Perfect Storm’ Director Wolfgang Petersen: ‘A Great Loving Soul’ Gary Oldman Harrison Ford in “Air Force One”

Everett-Collection

He was well-liked by his peers and admired by the talents he worked with, including Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Rene Russo, Glenn Close, Mark Wahlberg, Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Diane Lane. “Led by Wolfgang on Air Force One remains a special memory,” Glenn Close said in a statement Tuesday. “Even though the script was thrilling and incredibly intense, I remember lots of laughs, especially in the scenes around the huge table in the War Room. Wolfgang set up a remote-controlled camera that could shoot on the spot, we covering all of them seamlessly, one after the other. You knew the camera would stop on you by his hilarious direction when setting up the shot. He was pointing at us in turn and saying “Act… Act… NO Act… NONE Act… Act… aaaact! He didn’t waste anyone’s time. My memory is of a man full of joie de vivre who did what he loved the most.” “ Born on March 14, 1941 in Emden, Germany, Petersen began his directing career with short films and TV movies in the 1960s and 1970s. His first theatrical picture was Either (1974), and he followed that with The consequence in 1977, for which he also wrote the adapted screenplay. Besides his wife, Petersen is survived by his son, Daniel, and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

