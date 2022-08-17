



After decades of influencing food culture via her cookbooks, TV shows and now-defunct magazine, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart is finally opening her first full-service restaurant, and the menu couldn’t not be more perfect. Called the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the restaurant opened inside Paris Las Vegas on August 13. According to Eater Las Vegas, the Bedford is Stewarts attempts to recreate the bucolic-glam charm of his Bedford, New York farmhouse with a full replica of the home’s living room inside the restaurant’s dining room, which itself is decorated in a neutral color palette. The real star of the show, however, is the menuon which we have no notes. At Bedford, diners can start dinner with a plate of buckwheat pancakes served with golden Osetra caviar, or perhaps half a dozen oysters cooked Rockefeller style with Pernod-infused cream sauce and breadcrumbs. with parsley. There’s also a sifted niçoise salad tossed with olive oil and a bread basket laden with fresh Parker House rolls and rosemary focaccia sprinkled with sour cherries. As for starters, there’s crusted salmon and handkerchief pasta served with toasted pine nuts, and a whole roast chicken that’s probably worth every $90 US it costs. Sure, there’s nothing groundbreaking about Bedford’s menu, no over-the-top fine dining or over-the-top presentation, but why should there be? Martha Stewart’s identity is built entirely around an air of timelessness and sophistication, without chasing trends. It’s a menu that reminds everyone that Martha Stewart continues to be a fine arbiter of good taste. She always knows how to put together a full range of dishes to please a crowd without boring anyone. And these dishes are a legitimately perfect assortment of glam-yet-subtle and totally ’90s chic and exactly what I hope to eat if I’m lucky enough to be invited to her house. There is, however, a bit of fanciful staging via the side dish of baked potatoes, which is smashed against a wooden board and topped with fresh cream, caviar, and other table-side toppings. (Note: Topping your baked potato with Bedford caviar turns this $15 side dish into a $267 side dish if you decide to go all out with four ounces of Osetra Gold.) There’s also a particularly personal touch in the form of Big Marthas pierogis, inspired by his mother’s recipe and stuffed with potatoes and brown butter sauce. Unsurprisingly, you can also add $100 worth of caviar to these. In Paris, Stewart joins fellow foodie celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay, as well as an outpost of Nobu and real housewives star Lisa Vanderpumps new French restaurant, which makes sense given the city’s celebrity-obsessed dining scene. But when I think of Las Vegas, the image my mind conjures up of glitzy showgirls, casinos, so many lights couldn’t be further than the minimalist elegance of Martha Stewart and her upstate home. from New York. Still, I can think of no better respite from all the chaos, noise and gritty glamor of the city than a plate of crusted salmon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eater.com/23308175/martha-stewart-the-bedford-las-vegas-restaurant-menu-perfect

