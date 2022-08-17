Ben Savage is running for West Hollywood City Council





boy meets the world star Ben Savage made a bid for West Hollywood City Council, Gawker reports. A West Hollywood city clerk confirmed he had filed and qualified as a candidate for the election, which will be held in November. On his campaign websiteSavage laments “the political division and loss of sense of community” occurring in West Hollywood and lists public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing among the challenges he hopes to overcome. Noting that the rising cost of living in the city has caused long-term tenants to vacate their homes, Savage promises “supportive housing and restricted acts” and says he will “explore all avenues to reduce the cost of new housing”. He also points to community safety as another priority, believing that law enforcement and “community safety partners” need more support from the city council. Savage is no stranger to politics. He studied political science at Stanford University and interned for US Senator Arlen Specter in 2003. His brother Fred Savage, was fired earlier this year following ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years after several women came forward with allegations of misconduct. ABC was silent on the allegations at the time, but a recent Hollywood journalist the briefing detailed the verbal harassment and alleged assault of a former crew member.

