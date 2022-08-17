Using fake mediums, Brazilian woman allegedly stole $142 million worth of art | Smart News





Brazilian police have arrested a 48-year-old woman suspected of defrauding her 82-year-old mother out of $142 million (724 million reais) in artwork, jewelry and money, Leonardo Benassatto reports forReuters. The bizarre case centers on Sabine Boghici, who police say devised an elaborate scheme to steal paintings and other valuables from her mother, Geneviève Boghici, the wife of the late collector and art dealer. .John Boghiciwho founded one of the first art galleries in Rio de Janeiro in 1961, reports theart diarys Gabriella Angeletti. Rio de Janeiro police arrested Sabine Boghici and four accomplices on August 10; they continue to search for two additional suspects. The seven alleged perpetrators face charges of robbery, extortion, embezzlement, forcible confinement and criminal association. According to police, the saga began in January 2020, when a person claiming to be a psychic approached Genevieve Boghici as she left a bank in Rio de Janeiro and claimed that her daughter would soon die unless she received spiritual therapy. Geneviève Boghici began transferring money to the medium to pay for the supposed therapy, reportsThe country Joan Royo Gual. Geneviève Boghici then visited several other psychics, who used the information provided by her daughter to scam the woman out of more money, according to Reuters. The situation escalated when psychics began threatening Geneviève Boghici and her daughter forced her to stay home. Sabine Boghici fired all of her mother’s domestic workers and did not allow her mother to use the phone, for The country. As she grew more suspicious, her daughter allegedly withheld food and put a knife to her throat. Painting by Tarsila do Amaral, valued at 250 million reais, found under the false seer’s bed.

Credits: Free it#ODia pic.twitter.com/O0IJoK7VyF — Journal O Dia (@journalodia) August 10, 2022 Meanwhile, Sabine Boghici and her accomplices began stealing artwork from the house, claiming the paintings were cursed with something negative, with negative energy to be prayed for, Gilberto Ribeiro told Reuters , a police officer from Rio de Janeiro. In total, the suspects stole 16 paintings and sculptures, including pieces by Brazilian artistsCicero Dias,Rubens Gerchmann,Alberto Guignard andTarsila do Amaral. They also stole jewelry, including three Rolex watches worth an estimated $1.2 million, according to the art diary. Finally, Geneviève Boghici decided to seek help from the authorities. Last week, police raided one of the suspects’ homes and recovered 11 paintings. They also recovered three paintings in Sao Paulo and are working to find two additional works that the suspects sold to a museum in Buenos Aires. Byclean arts Sarah Cascone, the police discovered Amarals Sunsetworth an estimated $59 million, under the bed of one of the suspects. Recommended Videos

