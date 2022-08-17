And the inevitable happened. The Hindi film industry, which is in shock following the disastrous outcome of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, received a bigger shock on Tuesday morning. Exhibitors across the country have had to cancel morning shows from Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan due to NO AUDIENCE.

Bollywood gets a BIGGER shock on Tuesday; Exhibitors mourn as 30% of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan shows are canceled

According to exhibitors, about 30% of the total shows on Tuesday morning and noon had to be canceled due to lack of audience, and those that started recorded low attendance with fewer than 15 entries. “It’s a black and dark weekend,” gloated an exhibitor on condition of anonymity, adding, “Both Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar need to do some soul-searching on their film choices. Their fans have rejected Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddhahoping for something bigger and better.”

The drop for both films came despite a partial holiday in the country due to the Parsi New Year. On Friday, around 1,300 shows were canceled due to lack of audience for Laal Singh Chaddha and 1000 shows for Raksha Bandhan. The same pattern repeats itself for Tuesday’s two movies, but on a much grander scale.

