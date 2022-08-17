Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was too ‘decent’, was silent against trolling | Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor talked about boycotting films on social media and how actors are not doing anything about it. He said the industry must come together to stop this trend and how the people behind the boycott campaigns have led the industry to lose its luster. Read also : Will Arjun Kapoor pose nude like Ranveer Singh? That’s what he says

Recently, many films have received negative reactions on social networks. Films such as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra are the latest victims of the Twitter boycott trend.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor said: I think we made a mistake keeping quiet about it and it was our decency but people started taking advantage of it. I think we made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself. You know you don’t always have to get your hands dirty, but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit. We have to come together and do something because what people write about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. When we make movies that do well at the box office, then people like us not because of our last names but because of the movie.” He added that ab zada hone laga haiunfair hai is unfair).”

He added: On Friday morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new movie, the excitement in people, and the sparkle in the industry wanes. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we closed our eyes to it (people have been throwing mud at us for years and even a new car that will cope with this will get muddy and it will lose its shine. We are there faced for years). We think people’s perception will change after the movie comes out.”

Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. We will see him next in Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.