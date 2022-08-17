Realscreen » Archive » Entertainment One President and CEO Darren Throop to Step Down at the End of the Year





Darren Throop will step down as Chairman and CEO of Entertainment One (eOne) at the end of 2022. Parent company Hasbro announced Throop’s departure in a statement on Tuesday, August 16, stating that his contract with the company expires at the end of the year. “Transition details” will be announced before he leaves, according to Hasbro. Throop’s release will take place three years after Hasbro completed its acquisition of eOne at the end of 2019, which was valued at C$4.93 billion (US$3.8 billion). Throop (pictured) has been at the helm of the Toronto-based company for more than 20 years and has seen it through several iterations, from its beginnings as a music channel ROW Entertainment to its later expansion into audio-visual content through a series of acquisitions. “I have tremendous confidence in Hasbro and eOne’s management to continue to build on eOne’s track record of delivering exceptional entertainment to audiences,” Throop said in a statement, adding that he was “incredibly proud of the team and what we have built together”. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks added that eOne “continues to be a cornerstone of our strategy”, thanking Throop for his “unwavering leadership”. The company slowly transformed following the acquisition of Hasbro. It sold eOne Music to US investment firm Blackstone in 2021 and exited the theatrical distribution business in Canada and Spain earlier this year. eOne’s unscripted division, headed by Tara Long, is behind series such as WE tv’s Growing up in hip-hop and MTV nap button(with Creature Films), among others. By Kelly Townsend, online reading

