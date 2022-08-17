Former Rhythm City actor and Kwaito artist Bruno has died





Actor and musician Kwaito Brian “Bruno” Majola performed on Rhythm City while pursuing his music career.

He was a multi-talented artist who worked on the etv soapie Rhythm City which has since been dropped. The family of actor and musician Kwaito Brian “Bruno” Majola has confirmed his death to Drum. A relative who does not want to be named before meeting the family says that rapper Matha has died. “I’m not well at all. I need to meet the family so we can write a statement and send all the necessary information, but I can confirm that he is deceased. Read more l ‘We fought but it was my brother’ – Gwyza on his brotherhood with Tokollo One of Bruno’s best friends, Pardon Makamu, says his death came as a shock. “I can’t believe it,” he said. “I discovered it shortly after. “I don’t have all the details yet,” adds Pardon, heartbroken, who says he was informed that Bruno died on August 15 around 6 p.m. “Bruno and his girlfriend were staying with his mother before the lockdown at Emndeni in Soweto and he also had another place in Dube. I don’t think I want to share all of the information given to me as the family is still processing the news, but I am in disbelief to say the least. Pardon and Bruno have been friends for over 10 years. “We met via Zola 7 in Melville where we both stayed,” he says. “At the moment we weren’t in a good position and we weren’t talking, but we were best friends,” he says. Bruno and Pardon had businesses and made music together. “We tried everything together; business and music. He was there at my wedding and he knows my family, so our friendship was sincere. So I’m really hurt by his death. Another friend and musician Malik says he can’t believe the sad news. “It’s tragic. It’s still so fresh and we’re all waiting to hear what happened to his family. Read more ‘We are not ready to see President Cyril Ramaphosa’ – Miners honoring their fallen colleagues In the early 2000s, Bruno was in the duo Kwaito Gumshev with Fisto. When his acting career took off, he spoke openly about growing up with the wrong crowd and being arrested for theft and sentenced to five years in prison. Upon his release from prison, he signed a recording contract with Ghetto Ruff, now Muthaland, and released the albums Straight Out Of Prison and Standu Cash. He then started his own production company, Jamshack Records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/drum/celebs/news/former-rhythm-city-actor-and-kwaito-artist-bruno-passes-on-20220816

