Anniversary of Elvis’ death boosts tourism in his hometown





Elvis Presley’s birthplace and museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has seen growing numbers of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie stirs international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was appointed executive director of Birthplace last fall following the retirement of longtime executive Dick Guyton. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Newspaper reported that Turners’ biggest challenge is getting visitors back to Tupelos’ top attraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Place of birth has seen more visitors this year than the last two. It really picked up on April Fool’s Day with steady increases, and then when the movie came out, it really picked up again, he said. Directed by Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie was a worldwide success. With international tourists typically accounting for 60% of Birthplace visitors, the film about the King of Rock n’ Roll couldn’t have come at a better time. Fans make a pilgrimage to Memphis, Tennessee every year to attend events during Elvis Week, the annual celebration of his life and career in the days surrounding his death anniversary. The highlight is a candlelight vigil at Presley’s white-pillared Graceland mansion, where he died on August 16, 1977. During the vigil, worshipers carry candles as they solemnly walk through the meditation garden, where Presley is buried alongside relatives. This year, thousands of fans attended the vigil which began Monday evening and ended Tuesday morning. Tupelo’s birthplace is about 151 kilometers southeast of Graceland. Turner said it was only last November that a busload of visitors became the first group of international tourists to the site since January 2020. They come from all over the world, Turner said. He said about 20 people from Belgium visited the birthplace on August 9, spending most of the day there. Around 35 bus tours were expected in just over two weeks. Turner said those numbers are approaching pre-COVID levels. Before the pandemic, the Berceau welcomed around 60,000 visitors a year. Turner said birthplace tourism typically increases in those five years following the death anniversary. Turner said he was happy to see more visitors, including younger ones. We’ve seen a lot of young people take an interest in Elvis, he says. Another interesting thing is that there are more African American visitors as well, as the film says more about Elvis’ connection to the African American community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/national/story/2022-08-16/elvis-death-anniversary-increases-tourism-at-his-birthplace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos