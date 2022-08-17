What happened to Sacheen Littlefeather? The actor rejected the Oscar in 1973 on behalf of Marlon Brandos





Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the abuse she suffered during her 1973 Oscars speech. The actor and activist graced the stage on behalf of Marlon Brandos after receiving the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather. In a powerful speech, she rejected the award as part of Brando’s protest against Hollywood depictions of Native Americans. The gesture was also meant to highlight events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890 and protests continued. At the time, his remarks were met with a few sounds of supportas well as boos from those who disagreed with his political stance during the ceremony. According to the actor, someone who took particular offense to his position was Western movie star John Wayne. In several of his pictures, he played the role of a cowboy who was constantly at odds with native characters. During my presentation, he was coming towards me to force me off the stage, and he had to be restrained by six security guards to prevent him from doing so, she said The Guardian in 2021. Now, 49 years after the event, the Oscars board has issued an apology to Littlefeather. In response, the actor expressed his joy that his abuse had been acknowledged, nearly five decades later. It’s a dream come true, she said in a statement. It is deeply encouraging to see how much everything has changed since I failed to accept the Oscar 50 years ago. I’m so proud of every person that will appear on stage. Littlefeather, who starred in movies The Laughing Policeman, Billy Jack’s Trial and Johnny Firecloud, previously said that after rejecting Brandos Oscar, she was essentially blacklisted by the entertainment industry. After appearing in Shoot the sunset in 1978, Littlefeather no longer starred in an on-screen project. She then featured in the documentary Coil Injun in 2009, before later appearing as herself in the short documentary Sacheen: Breaking the Silence in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/sacheen-littlefeather-oscars-what-happened-john-wayne-b2145889.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

